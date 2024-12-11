Police Drug Raid

EAST ALTON—Multiple police agencies executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Bonds Avenue on Wednesday night, deploying two armored SWAT vehicles during the operation.

Article continues after sponsor message

Officers established a command post in the 500 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard as they carried out the warrant.

A male individual was observed in handcuffs being placed into a police vehicle. The reasons for the search warrant remain unclear, and authorities have not released additional information regarding the incident.

As the situation developed, police maintained a presence in the area, but further details about the nature of the investigation have not been disclosed.