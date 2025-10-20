ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Gregory Loehr, 64, of the 1200 block of Waldorf Drive in St. Louis, was identified as the pedestrian fatally struck on Oct. 14, 2025, in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry Road, authorities confirmed Monday, Oct. 20, 2025.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction detectives are investigating the incident, which occurred at approximately 7:53 p.m. near Sun Valley Drive.

Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for a motor vehicle crash and found Loehr had been struck by at least one vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary findings indicate Loehr was in the roadway when the collision occurred. The driver involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Police officials have urged anyone with information about the crash to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward. Additional details will be released as the investigation progresses.

