SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Police Department is seeking any available information on the whereabouts of Kevin D. Shelby, wanted in regard to a recent Casey's armed robbery.

The South Roxana Police Department presented information from a recent armed robbery case to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. The State's Attorney's office issued a warrant for Shelby's arrest.

The warrant is for armed robbery, armed violence and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon in the case. Bond has been set at $100,000. South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said Shelby is not in custody at this time and should be considered armed and dangerous. Shelby resides in the 100 block of Sinclair Avenue in South Roxana. He had recently moved into South Roxana four days prior to the robbery.

South Roxana Police presented its case in reference to the armed robbery which occurred at the Casey's Store in South Roxana at 2:37 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Coles said Shelby has no place to hide, no money to run, and his residence is under surveillance.

"Shelby has recently shaved off his facial hair to alter his appearance," Coles said. "It would be in Shelby’s best interest to turn himself in and get this incident behind him for himself and his family.

"Please contact your local police department if you see Shelby or you know of his whereabouts. All callers can remain anonymous."

Coles thanked the citizens of South Roxana for coming forward to provide information which led to further the investigation and brought forth the charges announced today.

"This type of community relationship is vital in keeping our town safe," he said. "I believe you have to get involved if you want to make a difference. I appreciate the media for their support as well. All of the citizens questioned, informed the police department they recognized Kevin Shelby from the local media coverage."

Coles closed by saying: "I want to ensure the citizens our town is safe thanks to the hard work and determination of what I believe to be the finest group of police officers who have ever served this community."

