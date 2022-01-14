ALTON - Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido confirmed Friday afternoon the Alton PD is working on a burglary on the morning of January 14 at Basecamp - Alton, 210 Market St. in Alton.

Basecamp Alton is a consignment/resale platform, providing local and globally sourced goods to the Greater Alton area.

Chief Pulido said the Alton Police are following up on leads in an attempt to identify the offenders.

Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany had this statement: "It is certainly a disappointment and a real shame for something like this to happen to a great new business that hasn’t even celebrated their first anniversary yet. We are heartened by the fact that their Go Fund Me campaign to help with the damages is doing well so far, and encourage anyone with the means to do so to make a donation. It will help lift the spirits of these business owners, who are really nice guys with an innovative business model that is really beneficial to Downtown’s retail mix. If you have any tips please contact the APD at 618-463-3505."

Luke Willie has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for Basecamp Alton.

This is what Willie had to say to assist Basecamp:

"What’s up everyone, this morning, January 14th, I was informed that a good friend of mine - resell shop Basecamp Alton had been broken into last night.

"Unfortunately, they took all of his clothing including brands like Supreme, Stüssy, etc. They also took all of his Patent Leather 1s, A Ma Maniere 1s, and Yeezys.

"Basecamp hasn’t even been open for a whole year, yet he has created a community, and culture that is different from other resell shops in the area. If you've been into Basecamp you know he is always fair on prices and even has given away shoes for free to people who truly need them. Steve has no idea that I’ve put together this GoFundMe for his store and probably would have told me not to because that is the kind of guy he is.

"Anything helps. If you have nothing to give; pray for his store to flourish and God would provide him comfort during this setback. God is faithful even through hardships and I want Steve to see that and how much his community supports him." - Much Love, Luke.

Stephen Peuterbaugh, the Basecamp - Alton owner, said he was very touched at what his friend since middle school Luke did with the GoFundMe and the countless phone calls of support today from clients and friends.

“It is awesome what Luke did,” he said. “Anything that comes in we will just reinvest into our products at the store. We are trying to create a good culture and environment and give something back to the community. It is a bummer someone would try to tarnish that in any way, but it could have been a lot worse. We had security systems installed. This has motivated me to continue on. We hope to be back open over the weekend or definitely by next week.”

The GoFundMe link is below to assist Basecamp:

//gofund.me/290b5d8b

