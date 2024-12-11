MADISON - A St. Louis woman faces multiple felonies after a police chase in a stolen car led to the deployment of spike strips and more.

Danielle K. Donohue, 40, of St. Louis, was charged with a Class 2 felony count of offenses related to motor vehicles and a Class 4 felony count of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer.

On Nov. 7, 2024, Donohue allegedly possessed a 2013 Chevrolet Impala with an Illinois vehicle registration which she reportedly knew to be stolen. She also ignored a visual or audible signal from an officer to stop the vehicle and disobeyed multiple traffic control devices during the incident.

Madison County Sherrif’s deputies were patrolling the area of 20th Street and Madison Avenue in Granite City when a vehicle travelling in front of their squad car showed an expired registration, according to a petition to deny Donohue’s pretrial release.

“A computer check showed that the vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala … was reported stolen out of St. Louis City,” the petition states.

Article continues after sponsor message

After the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver of the Impala - later identified as Donohue - failed to stop the vehicle and began leading police on a pursuit.

“The Chevrolet reached 60 mph in a posted 35 mph zone, continuing southbound on Madison Avenue as it entered Madsion, IL,” the petition continues. “The vehicle disobeyed every stop sign and stop light in the City of Madison.”

As Donohue continued driving the stolen vehicle into Venice, a Venice police officer repotyredly deployed stop sticks and deflated one of the vehicle’s tires - but Donohue continued driving.

“The Chevrolet continued onto State Route 3 from Broadway, entering McKinley Bridge. Several law enforcement officers were set up with stop sticks,” the petition states. “Stop sticks were deployed again, deflating all tires on the Chevrolet. The vehicle continued westbound, entering St. Louis City. Brooklyn K9 Officer Vincent used PIT maneuvers to stop the Chevrolet.”

The petition concludes by stating that Donohue's actions as she “continued flight from law enforcement, despite having deflated tires from spike strips, showed a blatant disregard for the safety of the community.”

Donohue’s case was presented by the Metro East Auto Theft division of the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). MCSO records indicate she is not currently being held in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: