BETHALTO - A slick overpass led to two crashes at the overpass at Interstate 255 and Illinois 140 in Bethalto on Monday. In the second crash, the vehicle involved hit a Bethalto Police car and caused “substantial damage,” Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The crash calls were dispatched to Bethalto Police at 5:24 a.m. and then at 5:41 a.m.

“In the initial crash, a single occupant slipped on the ice and lost control and crashed,” Dixon said. “As officers investigated that scene, another vehicle came southbound and lost control and hit the median and caused substantial damage to that vehicle and one of the Bethalto Police cars. After the second crash, interstate travel was shut down for a short period of time until IDOT salted the area.

“Both drivers lost control on the ice. Motorists need to remember these overpasses are nasty with ice on them. The driver of the first vehicle was OK, but the driver in the second crash was transported to the hospital for observation. He was reported dizzy after the crash.”

More like this:

East St. Louis Carjacking Started Pursuit: Officer and Suspect Injured In Dramatic St. Louis Chase
Mar 18, 2025
Fatal Traffic Crash In Fairview Heights Under Investigation
Mar 26, 2025
Two-Vehicle Crash on Illinois Route 143 Leaves One Injured
Mar 15, 2025
Two Seriously Injured In West Alton Rollover Accident
Dec 26, 2024
Critical Incident Brief on Officer Involving Shooting Near W. Florissant Avenue and Ferguson Avenue
Feb 20, 2025

 