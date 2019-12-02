BETHALTO - A slick overpass led to two crashes at the overpass at Interstate 255 and Illinois 140 in Bethalto on Monday. In the second crash, the vehicle involved hit a Bethalto Police car and caused “substantial damage,” Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said.

The crash calls were dispatched to Bethalto Police at 5:24 a.m. and then at 5:41 a.m.

“In the initial crash, a single occupant slipped on the ice and lost control and crashed,” Dixon said. “As officers investigated that scene, another vehicle came southbound and lost control and hit the median and caused substantial damage to that vehicle and one of the Bethalto Police cars. After the second crash, interstate travel was shut down for a short period of time until IDOT salted the area.

“Both drivers lost control on the ice. Motorists need to remember these overpasses are nasty with ice on them. The driver of the first vehicle was OK, but the driver in the second crash was transported to the hospital for observation. He was reported dizzy after the crash.”

