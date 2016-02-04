HARDIN-CALHOUN 66, NORTH GREENE 42: Damian Pohlman had 18 points Wednesday night as Hardin-Calhoun defeated North Greene 66-42 on the road Wednesday night.

The Warriors took a 38-16 lead at the half went on to run out winners on the night, taking their record to 13-5 overall, 5-2 in the Western Illinois Valley Conference.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Blake Booth had 14 points for the Warriors and Jared Brackett added 13 points; Easton Clark had nine points for Calhoun.

The Spartans were led by Jonah Hopper's 18 points.

The Warriors travel to Madison for a 6:15 p.m. Friday clash.

More like this:

Yesterday - Play It Again Sports Roundup - Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024: Belleville Defeats Explorers, Calhoun Girls Notch Impressive Opening Win

Nov 12, 2024 - Super-Sectional Champs: Calhoun Girls Volleyball Team Heads To State Tournament

Nov 8, 2024 - Calhoun High School Girls' Volleyball Wins Farina Sectional Championship

Nov 10, 2024 - Calhoun Runs Through The Mud To A Rematch With 1A State Champions Camp Point

6 days ago - Calhoun Becomes First IHSA Public School To Win Girls Volleyball, Basketball, Softball Triple Crown

 