EDWARDSVILLE - Julie Plummer Lading of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties has been given the Company Designated Trainer (CDT) award by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Plummer Lading earned the CDT designation by successfully completing this tier of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Instructor Development Program.

This program combines virtual training, self-study and individual assignments in a four-week program focused on providing trainers practical skills and practice activities to help raise the level of training design and delivery proficiency.

“This designation is an important indicator of the importance our brokerage places on training provided to our agents. We’re very agent-centric at Elite Properties. Improving the delivery of our training will help our agents greatly,” said Denise Wolff, Development and Operations Manager for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties. “Julie has worked hard to earn this designation and we are all proud of her accomplishments,” said Wolff.

Julie Plummer Lading has been in the real estate business for 17 years and currently holds the position of Vice President - Managing Broker for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties. She is a key member of an experienced real estate team that strives for performance excellence, earning additional designations in relocation, technology, graduate studies and brokerage classes.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties is an independently owned and operated affiliate of BHH Affiliates, LLC. With two local offices in Edwardsville and O’Fallon/Fairview, Ill., their experienced local real estate agents have the ability to meet the diverse service needs of clients in the Metro-east and those relocating to the Metro-east area.

To start the process of buying or selling a home, go to https://bhhseliteproperties. com/ or call (618) 655-4100.

