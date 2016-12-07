

EDWARDSVILLE - Marquette Catholic’s boys basketball team came out in strong fashion and kept that beat the entire game in a 64-48 triumph over Metro East Lutheran on Tuesday at MELHS’ Hooks Gym.

Sammy Green again was the playmaker for the Explorers, leading all scorers with 18 points. Jake Hall added 12 points, while Isaiah Ervin added 11 points.. JJ Schwarz and Braden Woolsey both scored 16 points for the Knights.

“We are playing a young group of kids and these guys are learning to pass up a shot for a great shot,” Explorers’ coach Steve Medford said. “There is still a ways to go defensively.

“A lot of our kids know how to play and work a lot on their own time. We have a lot of skilled players and hopefully they will continue to get better.”

Medford said MELHS has a solid team and at one time sported a 6-7, 6-5, 6-4, 6-3 lineup up against Marquette’s 5-9, 5-10, 5-11, 6-0 group, but the Explorers held their own, another good sign for the future.

“Our guys were more energetic and competed really well against Metro East Lutheran,” Medford said. “Metro East Lutheran battled back and there were a couple key moments where they could have take control of the game, but our guys held on.”

Marquette led at one point in the second quarter 31-19 and 37-22 at the half over MELHS. The Explorers kept the game in check for the majority of the game, again led by Green running the Marquette Catholic offense.

Marquette Catholic improves to 6-1 on the season and plays at home Friday night against Life for Life Academy of St. Louis. MELHS falls to 4-4 with the loss. The Knights will entertain Waterloo at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

