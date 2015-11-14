ALTON - Friendly competition, having a great time and helping a good cause were the prime tasks at hand at this year’s Turkey Ball Kickball Tournament.

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. on this gorgeous Saturday morning, teams headed out to Gordon Moore Park’s ball diamonds to face off in the event led by the 2015 Provisional Class of the Junior League of Greater Alton, a not-for-profit volunteer organization that focuses on supporting the well-being of women and children and their community.

“As a provisional group, we had to find a charity and raise funds for it,” Provisional Chairperson Sarah Lawrence said. “This year, we chose the Boys and Girls Club of Alton. All of the proceeds from the event today will help them with any financial need they may have.”

Lawrence stressed the importance of the Boys and Girls Club of Alton and their affect on the community at large.

“A lot of people who don’t even have a lot to do with it forget that it is a beautiful program that helps our kids and youth by keeping them off the streets. It ties us all in and brings Alton together. Right now, we need that.”

First-place champions of the day’s tournament went home with an ornate turkey trophy and received their $250 entry fee back.

However, it seemed like the runners-up had the best prize; a turkey dinner courtesy of Hansen Meat Company.

“They donated a small turkey to us and we went out and got all of the fixings,” Lawrence said. “They lost to win a great turkey dinner with their friends.”

Recently, the Alton Parks and Recreation Department recently formed an adult kickball league.

“We are trying to get the league some attention and of course, help the kids.”

The Junior League of Greater Alton will be holding a dinner benefit between 4:00 and 8:00 p.m. this Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Mike Shannon's Grill in Edwardsville. Ten percent of the night's sales will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Alton when guests present the flyer attached below. Reservations are available and the offer excludes take-out orders.

