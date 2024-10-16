SPORTS ROUNDUP FROM TUESDAY, OCT. 15, 2024

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, ALTON 16-22: Alton held on for the biggest part of the match, but Edwardsville had too much at the end in going on to a straight-set Southwestern Conference win at the Redbirds Nest.

Ciera Cunningham served up 16 points and four aces for the Tigers, with Madelyn Ohlau coming up with seven points and two aces, Cunningham also had nine kills, Ohlau had eight kills, and Savannah Ford had 14 assists.

Edwardsville is now 16-11, while the Redbirds go to 4-12.

BELLEVILLE WEST 25-25, COLLINSVILLE 11-14: West had little trouble in taking the straight-set win over Collinsville at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Avery Johnson ended up with 10 kills for the Kahoks, while both Carsyn Moad and Amari Edwards combined for the only block of the night.

The Maroons are now 16-12, while Collinsville slips to 14-14-2.

TRIAD 25-25, CIVIC MEMORIAL 20-18: Triad got the better of CM to take a Mississippi Valley Conference win at CM's gym.

Brooke Miller served up 10 points for the Knights, while Ellie Bugger had five points, Heidi Boehning had four points and an ace, Bugger also had 11 kills and a block, Aiden Bakarich had five kills and a block, and Boehning also had 17 assists.

Triad is now 15-11, while the Eagles go to 13-10.

Article continues after sponsor message

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 21-25-25, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 25-21-18: In a rivalry match at Mater Dei, the Knights took a tough three-set win over visiting Althoff.

Haley Walliin. Riley Fairbairn and Gabby Orlet served up five points each for the Crusaders, with Wallin having three aces, Fairbairn also coming up with an ace, Reece Distler had 11 kills, Wallin had four kills and four blocks, and Orlet had 17 assists.



Mater Dei is now 25-1, while Althoff is now 19-11.

CARLINVILLE 25-25. LITCHFIELD 13:16: Carlinville took a South Central Conference win over Litchfield at the Carlinville Big House.

Isabella Tiburzi had nine points and an ace for the Cavaliers, while Addie Ruyle had eight points and two aces, Jordyn Loveless came up with six points and an ace, Tiburzi had 11 kills and five assists, Hannah Gibson had eight kills, Maddie Murphy had six kills, and Braley Wiser had 10 assists.

Carlinville is now 23-4, while the Purple Panthers fall to 11-8.

In other matches played on Tuesday, Maryville Christian won at Granite City 23-25, 25-12, 25-18, Highland defeated Jersey 25-19, 25-14, Mascoutah won over Waterloo 25-14. 25-16, Columbia won at home over Roxana 25-13, 25-12, Piasa Southwestern took a 19-25, 25-18, 25-14 win over Vandalia, and Salem won over East Alton-Wood River 25-12, 25-13.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 3, PARKWAY CENTRAL 1: Marie Kaman scored twice, while Maggie Moseley also scored as Edwardsville celebrated its senior night with a win over Parkway Central of Chesterfield, Mo. at Tiger Stadium.

Bri Miller had six saves in goal for the Tigers, while Samantha Huffman had five saves.

Edwardsville is now 8-9-0, while the Colts go to 1-10-1.