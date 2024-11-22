THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENTS

BELLEVILLE EAST 65, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25: In a consolation bracket game at the 14th annual Columbia Tip-Off Classic, Belleville East led from wire-to-wire in taking the win over Marquette.

Allie Weiner led the Explorers with eight points, while both Jami Jones and Kel'c Robinson had five points each, Delaney Ortman had four points, and Laila Davis scored three points.

CARLYLE 56, TRIAD 35: In the second semifinal at Columbia, Carlyle took a big early lead, never looking back in winning over Triad.

Erica Boyce led the Knights with 12 points, while Makenna Witham added 11 points, both Emerson Guidry and Savannah Hildebrand had four points each, and Addi Jones and Katie Watts scored two points apiece.

The Indians are now 2-0, while Triad goes to 1-1.

In a consolation semifinal of the Dupo Cat Classic, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won over Metro-East Lutheran 41-23, while in the first round of the Nokonis Tip-Off Classic, the host Redskins defeated Maryville Christian 55-12, while Pawnee got past Piasa Southwestern 32-27. In Group B of the Nashville Thanksgiving Tournament, the host Hornets defeated Mascoutah 68-25.

The Lancers are 1-1, while Marquette goes to 0-2.

REGULAR SEASON

CALHOUN 58, PAYSON 24

Calhoun's girls, with multiple players still fresh from last weekend's state championship win at the IHSA Girls Volleyball State Tourney, were out Thursday night in Payson to help push the Warriors to an open win.

Kate Zipprich led the team with 11 points and Audrey Gilman and Stella Gress added 10 points. Gilman, Zipprich and Gress were all key players in the state girls volleyball championship series wins.

Kiera Sievers had eight points and Bralyn Lammy added seven points.

The Warriors next play Friday night at Quincy against Quincy Notre Dame.

JERSEY RESULTS

JCMS Girls Basketball squad hosted St. Francis Holy Ghost. The Holy Ghost fifth-graders prevailed 15-13 and the Holy Ghost sixth-graders won 32-21.

JCMS Boys Basketball traveled to Lewis and Clark Junior High. The seventh grade won 49-25 and the eighth grade won 37-23, with Owen Daly scoring 17 points.

