SUNDAY, JUNE 15 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL Aviston 3, Alton Legion 0 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Milwaukee Brewers 3, St. Louis Cardinals 2 Cincinnati Reds 8, Detroit Tigers 4 Baltimore Orioles 11, Los Angeles Angels 2 Colorado Rockies 10, Atlanta Braves 1 Miami Marlins 3, Washington Nationals 1 Boston Red Sox 2, New York Yankees 0 Philadelphia Phillies 11, Toronto Blue Jays 4 Tampa Bay Rays 9, New York Mets 0 Houston Astros 2, Minnesota Twins 1 (10 innings) Sacramento Athletics 3, Kansas City Royals 2 Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh Pirates 2 (10 innings) Texas Rangers 2, Chicago White Sox 1 Seattle Mariners 6, Cleveland Guardians 0 San Diego Padres 8, Arizona Diamondbacks 2 Los Angeles Dodgers 5, San Francisco Giants 4 WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION WNBA COMMISSIONER'S CUP ---GROUP STAGE Chicago Sky 78, Connecticut Sun 70 Atlanta Dream 89, Washington Mystics 56 Phoenix Mercury 76, Las Vegas Aces 70 FIFA WORLD SOCCER FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP --- GROUP STAGE Bayern Munich FC (Germany) 10, Auckland City FC (New Zealand) 0 Paris Saint-Germain FC (France) 4, Atletico Madrid CF (Spain) 0 Palmeiras FC (Brazil) 0, FC Porto (Portugal) 0 Botafogo FC (Brazil) 2, Seattle Sounders FC (MLS) 1 CONCACAF GOLD CUP --- GROUP STAGE United States 5, Trinidad and Tobago 0 Haiti 0, Saudi Arabia 1 Costa Rica 4, Suriname 3 SATURDAY, JUNE 14 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BASEBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS STATE FINALS AT SLAMMERS STADIUM, JOLIET CLASS 3A THIRD PLACE GAME Triad 3, Cary-Grove 1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP Burbank St. Laurence Catholic 8, Lisle Benet Academy Catholic 5 CLASS 4A THIRD PLACE GAME Normal Community 7, Chicago Brother Rice Catholic 2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP Libertyville 4, McHenry 1 SOFTBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS STATE FINALS AT LOUISVILLE SLUGGER SPORTS COMPLEX, PEORIA THIRD PLACE GAME Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 12, Burbank St. Laurence Catholic 0 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP Chatham Glenwood 3, New Lenox Providence Catholic 2 (8 innings) CLASS 4A THIRD PLACE GAME Oak Park-River Forest 6, Lockport Township 5 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP Oswego 4, Barrington 1 AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL Alton Post 126 under-15 red 7, Maryland Heights, Mo., Post 213 AA 0 Alton Post 126 9, Rantoul Post 267 0 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL St. Louis Cardinals 8, Milwaukee Brewers 5 Miami Marlins 4, Washington Nationals 3 Cincinnati Reds 11, Detroit Tigers 1 Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh Pirates 1 Baltimore Orioles 6, Los Angeles Angels 5 Philadelphia Phillies 3, Toronto Blue Jays 2 Texas Rangers 5, Chicago White Sox 4 (11 innings) Tampa Bay Rays 8, New York Mets 4 Houston Astros 3, Minnesota Twins 2 Sacramento Athletics 4, Kansas City Royals 0 Atlanta Braves 4, Colorado Rockies 1 Boston Red Sox 4, New York Yankees 3 Arizona Diamondbacks 8, San Diego Padres 7 Seattle Mariners 4, Cleveland Guardians 3 Los Angeles Dodgers 11, San Francisco Giants 5 WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION WNBA COMMISSIONER'S CUP --- GROUP STAGE Minnesota Lynx 101, Los Angeles Sparks 78 Indiana Fever 102, New York Liberty 88 Article continues after sponsor message Golden State Valkyries 76, Seattle Storm 70 (NOTE: Kate Martin – Golden State/Edwardsville: five points, two rebounds, one assist.) NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE 2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL, PRESENTED BY GEICO BEST-OF-SEVEN --- GAME FIVE Florida Panthers 5, Edmonton Oilers 2 (FLA leads 3-2) MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER St. Louis City SC 3, Los Angeles Galaxy FC 3 Columbus Crew SC 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1 New England Revolution 0, FC Cincinnati 1 Philadelphia Union FC 2, FC Charlotte 1 FC Austin 2, New York Red Bulls FC 1 Chicago Fire FC 0, Nashville SC 2 Houston Dynamo FC 1, CF Montreal 3 Minnesota United FC 2, FC San Diego 4 Sporting Kansas City 2, FC Dallas 4 Colorado Rapids FC 0, Orlando City SC 1 Real Salt Lake 2, DC United 0 FIFA WORLD SOCCER FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP --- GROUP STAGE Al-Ahly SC (Egypt) 0, Inter Miami CF (MLS) 0 CONCACAF GOLD CUP --- GROUP STAGE Mexico 3, Dominican Republic 2 UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE UFL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT THE DOME AT AMERICA'S CENTER, ST. LOUIS, MO. DC Defenders 58, Michigan Panthers 34 DC DEFENDERS --- 2025 UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE Calgary Stampeders 29, Toronto Argonauts 19 Saskatchewan Roughriders 28, Hamilton Tiger-Cats 23 FRIDAY, JUNE 13 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BASEBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS STATE SEMIFINALS AT SLAMMERS STADIUM, JOLIET CLASS 3A Burbank St. Laurence Catholic 11, Triad 6 Lisle Benet Academy Catholic 11, Cary-Grove 6 CLASS 4A Libertyville 2, Normal Community 1 (8 innings) McHenry 4, Chicago Brother Rice Catholic 1 SOFTBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS STATE SEMIFINALS AT LOUISVILLE SLUGGER SPORTS COMPLEX, PEORIA CLASS 3A New Lenox Providence Catholic 5, Burbank St. Laurence Catholic 2 Chatham Glenwood 5, Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 0 CLASS 4A Barrington 1, Lockport Township 0 (10 innings) Oswego 13, Oak Park-River Forest 2 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Milwaukee Brewers 3, St. Louis Cardinals 2 Pittsburgh Pirates 2, Chicago Cubs 1 (10 innings) Miami Marlins 11, Washington Nationals 9 Philadelphia Phillies 8, Toronto Blue Jays 0 Baltimore Orioles 2, Los Angeles Angels 0 Detroit Tigers 11, Cincinnati Reds 5 Boston Red Sox 2, New York Yankees 1 (10 innings) Tampa Bay Rays 7, New York Mets 5 Atlanta Braves 12, Colorado Rockies 4 Texas Rangers 3, Chicago White Sox 1 Houston Astros 10, Minnesota Twins 3 Sacramento Athletics 5, Kansas City Royals 4 Arizona Diamondbacks 5, San Diego Padres 1 Seattle Mariners 7, Cleveland Guardians 2 San Francisco Giants 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 2 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION 2025 NBA FINALS, PRESENTED BY YOUTUBE TV BEST-OF-SEVEN --- GAME FOUR Oklahoma City Thunder 111, Indiana Pacers 104 (series tied 2-2) WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION WNBA COMMISSIONER'S CUP --- GROUP STAGE Atlanta Dream 88, Chicago Sky 70 Las Vegas Aces 88, Dallas Wings 84 MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Portland Timbers FC 1, San Jose Earthquakes FC 1 CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK TWO THURSDAYS RESULT Winnipeg Blue Bombers 34, British Columbia Lions 20 FRIDAY'S RESULT Montreal Alouettes 39, Ottawa RedBlacks 18