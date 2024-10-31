WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30, 2024, PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS AT TRIAD

TRIAD 1, WATERLOO 0: Lance Stauffer came up big again for Triad, scoring in the second half, assisted by Jacob Dulaney, to put the Knights into Round of 16 with a win over Waterloo in the first semifinal of their own sectional at home.

Cortlan Dellamano came up with six saves in goal for Triad.

The Knights are now 15-6-1. while the Bulldogs end their season 11-9-2

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 4, CARBONDALE 0: Nate Pitre, Tyler Pollock, Luke Smith, and Jack Sorgea all scored in Althoff's win over Carbondale to allow the Crusaders to advance to the Round of 16.

Pitre and Pollock also had assists for Althoff, while both Brady Luechtefeld and Zack Winkler had one save each in sharing the clean sheet.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Crusaders are now 22-3-0, and advance to the sectional final against Triad Saturday morning at 11 a.m. The Terriers end their season at 11-9-2.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

In the semifinals at Lebanon, Okawville eliminated Maryville Christian 25-17. 25-22, to advance to Thursday's final against Marissa-Coulterville, who defeated Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 17-25, 25-14, 26-24, with the start time being 6 p.m. The Rockets are now 11-24, while the Lions end the season at 18-10.

In the semifinals at Mt Olive, Hardin Calhoun won over Mulberry Grove 25-9, 25-9, while Raymond Lincolnwood eliminated Greenfield Northwestern 25-17, 25-21. The Warriors are now 33-2, while the Lancers are 31-6, and will meet for the title Thursday night at 6 p.m. The Tigers end their season at 18-18, while the Aces conclude their season at 9-17.

In the semifinals at Effingham St Anthony Catholic, the host Bulldogs upset Carrollton 25-23, 25-15, while Nokomis won over Brownstown-St. Elmo 25-13, 25-17. St. Anthony is now 17-12, while the Redskins go to 32-4, and will meet in the final on Thursday night at 6 p.m.

The Hawks finished the season 28-5, while the Eagles were eliminated at 22-12.

More like this: