WEDNESDAY, MARCH 19

BASEBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 21, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 3: EAWR scored four runs in the first, two more in the second, then pushed across 15 in the third to take the win over North Greene at Norris Dorsey Field,

Austin Bock led the Oilers with three hits and five RBIs, while Devon Barboza had three hits and two RBIs, Elijah Brown had two hits and two RBIs, Camden Siebert had a hit and drove in four runs, Drake Champlin came up with a hit and RBI, Jerald Downs had a hit, and Kale Carpenter had an RBI. Carpenter also went all the way on the mound, fanning five.

EAWR is now 1-2, while the Spartans open their season 0-1.

CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL 8, O'FALLON 2: On the opening day of the Illinois Prep Baseball Report Kickoff showcase at Blazier Field, Champaign Central scored three times in the second, twice in the sixth, and three more times in the seventh to take a season-opening win over O'Fallon.

Drew Vanderheyden had two hits for the Panthers, while Asher Cantu, Dane Hrasky, and Sam McCollum also had hits. Both Landon Dippel and Jackson Greene struck out two each on the mound.

The Maroons start the season at 1-0, while O'Fallon opens at 0-1.

TEUTOPOLIS 23, STAUNTON 5: Teutopolis scored twice in the first, nine times in the second, five in the third, and seven in the fourth to take their opening win at Staunton.

Logan Tucker had two hits for the Bulldogs, while Cale Dugger, Adam Saracco, and Zander Machota all had hits and RBIs, and Reese Bohler had the only other hit. Bohler also struck out three while on the mound, Luke Goldasich fanned two, and Rhyse Rucker struck out one.

The Wooden Shoes are now 2-0, while the Bulldogs slip to 0-2.

GILLESPIE 17, JERSEY 10: In a season-opening slugfest for Jersey, the Panthers scored three runs in the second and five in the sixth, but Gillespie came up with an eight-run sixth to put the game away and take the win.

Gage Carey led Jersey with four hits and an RBI, while Adam Coffman had two hits and drove in a run, Jace Marshall had a hit and two RBIs, and Abe Kribs came up with a hit. Carey also struck out five while on the mound, with Brady Maxeimer striking out two, and Shane Lamer fanning one.

The Miners are now 1-1, while the Panthers open up at 0-1.

In other games played on Wednesday, at Blazier Field, St. Joseph-Goden won over Columbia 3-0, Nashville won over Red Bud 6-4, Civic Memorial won its second game in as many starts with an 11-5 win at Mt. Vernon, and Freeburg won over Champaign Central at O'Fallon 13-8.

SOFTBALL

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 19, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Greenfield scored five runs in both the first and third innings, hitting for nine runs in the second, in their home win over Marquette.

Annabeth Thornton led the Tigers with three hits and four RBIs, while Kalynn Weller had three hits, including her first homer of the season, and three RBIs, Evie White had three hits and an RBI, Karissa Ruyle and Kylee Campbell both had two hits and two RBIs each, Lainey Frank had a hit and drove home two runs, Tinley Albrecht and Jillian McAdams both had a hit and RBI apiece, and both Kinzie Pitchford and Kylie Cox each had a hit. White went all the way inside the circle, striking out six.

Stella Frost had a hit and RBI for the Explorers, while Olivia Cummings had the only other hit. Kenna Lievers fanned one while inside the circle.

Greenfield is now 1-1, while Marquette goes to 0-2.

In another game on the schedule on Wednesday, Roxana lost at Waterloo Gibault Catholic 16-14, Waterloo won at home over Breese Central 12-0, and Red Bud won its season lid-lifter at Nashville 15-2.

GIRLS SOCCER

BELLEVILLE EAST 5, CARBONDALE 0: East went on the road and won its second match in as many starts with a win at Carbondale.

Livy Mueller had a hat trick and an assist for the Lancers, while Jordan Osborn had a brace (two goals), and Kathryn Gauch also assisted. Beth Zimmerly had two saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

East is now 2-0-0, while the Terriers open the season at 0-1-0.

ROCHESTER 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Delaney Griffin and Avery Huddleston both scored in the second half, with Landree Wallace picking up an assist, but Rochester also scored in the second half to give the Rockets the three points over CM at Hauser Field.

Sydney Moore had nine saves in goal for the Eagles.

Rochester is 1-1-0, while CM slips to 0-2-0.

In other games in the Wednesday fixtures, Belleville West won at home over Murphysboro 2-0, in a Metro Cup match at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, Waterloo Gibault Catholic nipped Freeburg 1-0, and at Bob Goalby Field in Belleville, Breese Central won over Piasa Southwestern 6-0.

