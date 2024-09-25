TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL



FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 20-16

Mia Range and Mia Lieberman had five kills in the contest to lead McGivney.

Dia Villhard led the defense with 17 serve receives and 0 errors, along with 22 digs and Grace Nesbit led in serving with 7 points and Mac Briesacher had 6.

"We played well overall," Coach Jake Williams said. "We had just a few too many errors in the first set and couldn’t hold on. We kept pace in the second but just couldn’t get on top. The girls played well overall."

The McGivney JV won in 3 - 25-18, 21-25, and 15-8 but the freshmen lost 7-25 and 17-25.

ST. JOSEPH'S ACADEMY 25-25, EDWARDSVILLE 23-22: In a close and nip-and-tuck match throughout, St. Joe's took a very close straight-set win over Edwardsville at Liberty Middle School.

Madelyn Ohlau served up nine points and two aces for the Tigers, while Addison Reader came up with six points and three aces, Ciara Cunningham had seven kills and a block, Ohlau also had five kills, a block, and an assist, Livia Goebel had four kills and two blocks, and Savannah Ford had 13 assists.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Angels are now 5-6, while Edwardsville goes to 9-7.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 25-25, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 8-3: Althoff had little trouble in taking their straight-set win over visiting Metro-East.

Riley Fairbairn served up 14 points and two aces for the Crusaders, while Katelyn Karban had nine points and four aces, Gabby Orlet served up nine points and two aces, Paityn Gehrig had five points and an ace, Orlet also has 12 kills, a block and 10 assists, Reece Distler had six kills and two blocks, and Gehrig had 16 assists.

TRIAD 25-25, CM 23-17: Triad and Civic Memorial battled in a tight girls' volleyball match on Tuesday night, but Triad prevailed.

CM stats:

Kills - Thien 6, Falk 2, Hardy 2, Jeffery 2, Brueckner 1

Blocks - Brueckner 2, Jeffery 1, Farrell 1

Assists - Griffith 6, Voyles 4

Digs - Perez 7, Thien 6, Jenkins 4, Kincade 4, Voyles 4, Falk 3

Aces - Voyles 2, Falk 1

OTHER MATCHES

In other matches played on Tuesday, Highland won at Jersey 25-20, 25-13, Mascoutah took a three-set decision over Waterloo 25-14. 23-25. 26-24, Marquette Catholic won over Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 26-28, 25-16, 25-13, East Alton-Wood River won at Mt. Olive 25-18, 25-17, and Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Freeburg 25-15, 25-12.