TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 PLAY IT AGAIN BOYS SOCCER ROUNDUP

BELLEVILLE WEST 2, O'FALLON 1: West continued its strong season, as Adam Bilzing and Braden Missey countered a strike by O'Fallon's Ben Schreiber to take the win at OTHS Panther Stadium.

Sam Gebhart and Will Rockwell had assists for the Maroons, while Lucas Eccher assisted for the Panthers. Jacob Mathenia had four saves in goal for West.

The Maroons are now 8-2-0, while O'Fallon slips to 5-4-1.

ALTON GAME POSTPONED UNTIL SATURDAY

Alton's game against Belleville East was postponed and will be played Saturday evening at Public School Stadium, beginning at 3 p.m. for JV and 4:30 p.m. for varsity.

COLUMBIA 8, SALEM 0: Hayes Van Brusegan scored a double brace (four goals), while Luke Dewilde had a brace (two goals), and both Connor Briley and Drew Elliott scored as Columbia took all three points at Salem.

Micah James assisted twice for the Eagles, while Liam Bivins, Briley, Dewilde, Quentin Frentzel, Elliott Nelson, and James Theibeau all had assists for the Eagles, and both Brady Hemminghaus and Brayden Keyes shared the clean sheet in goal.

Columbia is now 11-2-0, while the Wildcats go to 10-2-0.

MASCOUTAH 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): Gavin Christ, Kannon Creamer, Miles Kuebler, Jackson Daniels, and Carson Norman all scored as Mascoutah took a goalfest extra time win over CM at Hauser Field.

Daniels assisted twice for the Indians, while Christ and Adam Kowalski also had assists, and Geo Sconyers made seven saves in goal, and Garet Dunlap had four saves.

Mascoutah is now 8-6-0, while the Eagles go to 3-9-0.

In other matches played on Tuesday, Carlyle defeated East Alton-Wood River 5-2, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won at Waterloo Gibault Catholic 3-0, Roxana won at Metro-East Lutheran 4-1, Waterloo took a 4-0 win over visiting Highland, Edwardsville won at Collinsville 3-1, and Triad won at Jersey 8-0.