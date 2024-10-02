GRANITE CITY 4, MASCOUTAH 3: Seth Blaylock's hat trick, along with Nash Young's strike, proved to be the difference as Granite took all three points over Mascoutah at Gene Baker Field.

Tuff Bradley, Joey Morales, Ryan Rash, and Young all had assists for the Warriors, while Kannon Creamer, Jackson Daniels, and Adam Kowalski all scored for the Indians, with the three-goal scorers also receiving an assist each.

Geo Sconyers had three saves in goal for Mascoutah.

Both Granite and the Indians are now 9-7-0.

HIGHLAND 5, LEBANON 0: Evan Feeny, Drew Jansen, Liam Kobberman, Gage Oller, and Santiago Torres all scored in the second half, as Highland pulled away from Lebanon at Highland's grounds.

Elliott Alexander, Colsen Evans, Kobberman, Phoenix Parker, and Owen Steinback all had assists for the Bulldogs, while Will Lindsco made two saves in goal to earn the clean sheet.

BELLEVILLE WEST 5, TRIAD 1: Sam Gebhart had a brace (two goals), while Adam Bilzing, Will Rockwell, and Cole Tribout all scored in West's win over Triad at Bob Goalby Field.

Adam Barry, Gebhart, Braden Missey, Jerald Perez, and Rockwell had the assists for the Maroons, while Eli Noonan, assisted by Lance Stauffer, scored for the Knights.

Jacob Mathenia had four saves in goal for West, while both Cortlan Dellamano and Damien Jordan had two saves each for Triad.

The Maroons are now 10-4-0, while the Knights go to 8-3-1.

MEHLVILLE, MO. 3, COLLINSVILLE 1: In a tournament at St. Louis U. High, Aydin Bajric, Ben Clark, and Kenan Softic all scored for Mehlville, from south St. Louis County, in their win over Collinsville.

Ismail Smriko assisted for the Panthers, while Ty Starko had the Kahoks' only goal.

Mehlville is now 5-4-0. while Collinsville goes to 4-6-1.

In other matches played on Tuesday, Trenton Wesclin took a 3-0 win over Jersey, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won the Clinton County Derby over Breese Central 5-1, Freeburg won at Roxana 6-1, Columbia won over Waterloo 3-0, Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Belleville East 2-0, and O'Fallon defeated Chaminade College Prep Catholic at SLUH 2-0.