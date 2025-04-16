TUESDAY, APRIL 15 PLAY IT AGAIN BOYS SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 17, EAST ST. LOUIS 0: East scored all of their runs in the first two innings, 11 in the first, and six in the second, in taking a home win over East St. Louis.

Both Nasir Fares and Tommy Kramkowski had two hits and three RBIs each for the Lancers, while Caden Cages and Grady Davis had two hits and two RBIs apiece. Seth Guthrie went all the way on the mound, striking out five.

East goes to 13-4, while the Flyers are now 2-6.

O'FALLON 8, ALTON 5: O'Fallon scored four runs in the third, and three more in the sixth to take a Southwestern Conference win over Alton at Blazier Field.

Camden Cox had two hits and a RBI for the Panthers, while both Asher Cantu and Dane Hrasky had two hits apiece. Tyson Filyaw struck out five while on the mound, with Sam McCollum fanning three.



Nolan Parker had two hits and two RBIs for the Redbirds, while Ayden Calvert had two hits, and Logan Hickman had another hit. Reid Murray struck out six while on the mound.

O'Fallon goes to 12-1, while Alton is now 11-5.

NEW ATHENS 7, VALMEYER 3: A three-run second and a three-run fifth spelled the difference as New Athens won at home over Valmeyer.

Luke Blackwell had two hits and a RBI for the Pirates, while Evan Hill had a hit and two RBIs, and Troy Neff, Ethan Roy, and Chase Snyder all had hits. Tallen Jakimauskas struck out six while on the mound.

The Yellow Jackets are now 5-5, while Valmeyer is now 6-9.

VIRDEN NORTH MAC 5, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2: North Mac broke a 2-2 tie fifth by scoring three runs, then made them hold up in taking a South Central Conference win over home-standing Southwestern.

John Kunz had two hits and a RBI for the Piasa Birds, while Ryan Lowis, Blake Rimbey, and Carter Watson had the other hits. Both Ike Austin and Benito Biciocchi struck out two each on the mound.

The Panthers are now 9-4, while Southwestern slips to 3-11.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 4, ST. LOUIS HOME SCHOOL PATRIOTS 3: The Patriots tied the game with single runs in the sixth and seventh, but Althoff pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to take a walk-off win at Whitey Herzog Field.

Ben Vosse had two hits and a RBI for the Crusaders, while Jason Dowell, Evan Hoffman, and Cooper Zimmer all had a hit and RBI each. Dale Parker fanned three while on the mound.

Althoff is now 10-7, while the Patriots go to 13-10.

BELLEVILLE WEST 10, COLLINSVILLE 7: West scored five runs in both the first and third, then held off a Collinsville rally, in which the Kahoks scored five times in the fourth, and twice in the fifth, to take the win at Roy E. Lee Field at the Simmons Baseball Complex at SIU-Edwardsville.

Ethan Hofmeister had two hits and two RBIs for the Maroons, while Kolten Markarian and two hits and a RBI, and Jacob Schmidt had a hit and RBI. John Hilper struck out four while on the mound for West.

Tyler Huntebrinker had a hit and two RBIs to lead Collinsville, with Braden Henson, Carson Parill, Luke Robinson, and Ben Tillman all having a hit and RBI each. Both Huntebrinker had Will Swip struck out one batter each on the mound.

The Maroons are now 8-6, while the Kahoks go to 5-8.

SALEM 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Salem scored in every inning, plating three in the fourth, and four more in the fifth, in winning over EAWR.

Caleb Handler had a hit and RBI for the Oilers, while Camden Siebert and Drake Champlin both had the other hits. Champlin also struck out 10 on the mound.

The Wildcats are now 7-8, while EAWR went to 5-10.

COLUMBIA 7, ROXANA 1 (8 INNINGS): Columbia broke a 1-1 tie with a six-run eighth inning to take the win at Roxana City Park.

Mason Crump had a hit and the Shells' only RBI, while Max Autery, Kadin Carlisle, and Sean Maberry had the only other hits on the day. Crump also struck out seven on the mound, while Landon Sitze fanned two.

The Eagles are now 5-6, while the Shells go to 11-3-1.

LITCHFIELD 8, CARLINVILLE 4: Litchfield came back from a 3-0 deficit to score single runs in the third, fourth, and fifth, three runs in the sixth, and two more in the seventh to take the road win over Carlinville at Loveless Park.

Both Mason Wise and Noah Convery had two hits and a RBI each for the Cavaliers, while Drew Overton had the only other hit. Convery also struck out eight while on the mound, with Overton fanning three.

The Purple Panthers are now 12-5, while Carlinville slips to 3-6.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 15, CONCORD TRIOPIA 2: Greenfield scored three runs in the first, four in the fifth, and seven in the sixth to take the win on the road at Triopia.

Wyatt Stuart had three hits and four RBIs for the Tigers, while Griffin Rothe had two hits and two RBIs, Brock Bowman had two hits and a RBI, and Talon Albrecht had two hits. Rothe also struck out two on the mound, while Kayden Roberts struck out one.

Greenfield is now 8-6, while the Trojans fall to 0-9.

In other games played on the Tuesday docket, Centralia swept a doubleheader from Cahokia 25-0 and 13-1, Freeburg won over Breese Central 3-0, Red Bud defeated Okawville 11-1, Marissa-Coulterville got past Lebanon 14-1, and Trenton Wesclin defeated Chester 7-4.

VOLLEYBALL

In volleyball matches played on Tuesday, Edwardsville won at Alton 25-20, 25-14, and Belleville West defeated Collinsville 25-23, 25-17.

JERSEY BOYS TRACK

At the Highland Freshman-Sophomore Invite, Jersey's Jack Deist was second in the 400 and fifth in the long jump. Kaden Strohbeck 1st in the 3200m, Will Green 5th in the 3200m, Aden Brunaugh 6th in 110 hurdles and 6th in the 300 hurdles, 4x400 relay team of Jack Deist, Frankie Kennedy, Michael Vogel, and Bradley Tueth took 4th place, 4x800 relay team of Quincy DeSherlia, Benji Frost, Raymond McElligott, and Caison Dobson took 5th place, Michael Vogel 6th in the high jump, Colby Goetten 5th in pole vault, and Aaron Hughes 6th in the pole vault.

