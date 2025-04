Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS SOCCER O'Fallon 4, Collinsville 2 (After extra time) Triad 2, Civic Memorial 0 Highland 2, Jersey 0 Carlyle 2, Breese Central 1 Father McGivney Catholic 2, Murphysboro ` Mascoutah 3, Waterloo 1 Granite City 5, Maryville Christian 1 GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY Edwardsville 3, Parkway Central 1 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Belleville West 25-25, Collinsville 11-14 Edwardsville 25-25, Alton 16-22 Mascoutah 25-25, Waterloo 14-16 Highland 25-25, Jersey 19-14 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 21-25-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-21-18 Columbia 25-25, Roxana 13-12 Piasa Southwestern 19-25-25, Vandalia 25-18-14 Carlinville 25-25, Litchfield 13-16 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-25, Marquette Catholic 8-13 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES, PRESENTED BY LOANDEPOT --- BEST-OF-SEVEN Article continues after sponsor message AMERICAN LEAGUE New York Yankees 6, Cleveland Guardians 3 (NYY leads 2-0) NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Minnesota Wild 4, St Louis Blues 1 Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Vancouver Canucks 1 Washington Capitals 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3 Carolina Hurricanes 4, New Jersey Devils 2 Florida Panthers 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 3 Seattle Kraken 7, Nashville Predators 3 Dallas Stars 3, San Jose Sharks 2 (Shootout, DAL wins 3-1) Calgary Flames 3, Chicago Blackhawks 1 Edmonton Oilers 4, Philadelphia Flyers 3 (OT) FIFA WORLD SOCCER (NOTE: Home teams are listed first on all scorelines) INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLIES Mexico 2, United States 0 Hong Kong 3, Cambodia 0 Canada 2, Panama 1 UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE --- GROUP STAGE Belarus 1, Luxembourg 1 Kosovo 3, Cyprus 0 Northern Ireland 5, Bulgaria 0 Poland 3, Croatia 3 Scotland 0, Portugal 0 Switzerland 2, Denmark 2 Spain 3, Serbia 0 Lithuania 1, Romania 2 Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending