Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024
BOYS SOCCER
Belleville Althoff Catholic 2, Marquette Catholic 0
Mascoutah 8, Breese Central 0
Granite City 2, Civic Memorial 1 (Granite City wins penalty shootout 4-3)
Parkway South 3, Collinsville 2
Columbia 4, Triad 1
Belleville West 7, Alton 0
Edwardsville 5, Belleville East 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Father McGivney Catholic 19-25-25, Marquette Catholic 25-16-20
Carlinvillle 25-25, Greenville 12-10
Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Maryville Christian 17-13
Alton 2, Hazelwood East 0
Civic Memorial 13-25-25, Highland 25-19-18
Collinsville 25-25, Cahokia 9-16
Mascoutah 25-25, Triad 18-15
Waterloo 25-25, Jersey 16-9
Hillsboro 25-25, Piasa Southwesterns 21-14
Columbia 25-25, East Alton-Wood River 5-17
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON
LEAGUE WILD CARD SERIES, PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE 5G HOME INTERNET --- BEST-OF-THREE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
New York Mets 4, Milwaukee Brewers 2 (NYM wins 2-1)