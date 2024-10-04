PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

Belleville Althoff Catholic 2, Marquette Catholic 0

Mascoutah 8, Breese Central 0

Granite City 2, Civic Memorial 1 (Granite City wins penalty shootout 4-3)

Parkway South 3, Collinsville 2

Columbia 4, Triad 1

Belleville West 7, Alton 0

Edwardsville 5, Belleville East 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Father McGivney Catholic 19-25-25, Marquette Catholic 25-16-20

Carlinvillle 25-25, Greenville 12-10

Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Maryville Christian 17-13

Alton 2, Hazelwood East 0

Civic Memorial 13-25-25, Highland 25-19-18

Collinsville 25-25, Cahokia 9-16

Mascoutah 25-25, Triad 18-15

Waterloo 25-25, Jersey 16-9

Hillsboro 25-25, Piasa Southwesterns 21-14

Columbia 25-25, East Alton-Wood River 5-17

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON

LEAGUE WILD CARD SERIES, PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE 5G HOME INTERNET --- BEST-OF-THREE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

New York Mets 4, Milwaukee Brewers 2 (NYM wins 2-1)

 