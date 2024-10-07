Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Sunday, April 6, 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON DIVISION SERIES PRESENTED BY BOOKING.COM ---- BEST-OF-FIVE NATIONAL LEAGUE Philadelphia Phillies 7, New York Mets 6 (series tied 1-1) San Diego Padres 10, Los Angeles Dodgers 2 (series tied 1-1) NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK FIVE Minnesota Vikings 23, New York Jets 17 Baltimore Ravens 41, Cincinnati Bengals 38 (OT) Jacksonville Jaguars 37, Indianapolis Colts 34 Miami Dolphins 15, New England Patriots 10 Article continues after sponsor message Washington Commanders 34, Cleveland Browns 18 Houston Texans 23, Buffalo Bills 20 Chicago Bears 36, Carolina Panthers 0 Denver Broncos 34, Las Vegas Raiders 18 Arizona Cardinals 24 San Francisco 49ers 23 Green Bay Packers 24, Los Angeles Rams 19 New York Giants 29, Seattle Seahawks 20 Dallas Cowboys 20, Pittsburgh Steelers 17 WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS LEAGUE SEMIFINALS --- BEST-OF=FIVE New York Liberty 76. Las Vegas Aces 62 (NY wins 3-1) Connecticut Sun 92, Minnesota Lynx 82 (series tied 2-2) MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER (NOTE: home teams are listed first in all scorelines) New York City FC 3, Nashville SC 0 Portland Timbers FC 0, FC Dallas 0 Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending