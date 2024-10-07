SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON

DIVISION SERIES PRESENTED BY BOOKING.COM ---- BEST-OF-FIVE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia Phillies 7, New York Mets 6 (series tied 1-1)

San Diego Padres 10, Los Angeles Dodgers 2 (series tied 1-1)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK FIVE

Minnesota Vikings 23, New York Jets 17

Baltimore Ravens 41, Cincinnati Bengals 38 (OT)

Jacksonville Jaguars 37, Indianapolis Colts 34

Miami Dolphins 15, New England Patriots 10

Washington Commanders 34, Cleveland Browns 18

Houston Texans 23, Buffalo Bills 20

Chicago Bears 36, Carolina Panthers 0

Denver Broncos 34, Las Vegas Raiders 18

Arizona Cardinals 24 San Francisco 49ers 23

Green Bay Packers 24, Los Angeles Rams 19

New York Giants 29, Seattle Seahawks 20

Dallas Cowboys 20, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

LEAGUE SEMIFINALS --- BEST-OF=FIVE

New York Liberty 76. Las Vegas Aces 62 (NY wins 3-1)

Connecticut Sun 92, Minnesota Lynx 82 (series tied 2-2)

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER (NOTE: home teams are listed first in all scorelines)

New York City FC 3, Nashville SC 0

Portland Timbers FC 0, FC Dallas 0

 