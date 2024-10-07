Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Sunday, April 6, 2024
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON
DIVISION SERIES PRESENTED BY BOOKING.COM ---- BEST-OF-FIVE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia Phillies 7, New York Mets 6 (series tied 1-1)
San Diego Padres 10, Los Angeles Dodgers 2 (series tied 1-1)
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK FIVE
Minnesota Vikings 23, New York Jets 17
Baltimore Ravens 41, Cincinnati Bengals 38 (OT)
Jacksonville Jaguars 37, Indianapolis Colts 34
Miami Dolphins 15, New England Patriots 10
Washington Commanders 34, Cleveland Browns 18
Houston Texans 23, Buffalo Bills 20
Chicago Bears 36, Carolina Panthers 0
Denver Broncos 34, Las Vegas Raiders 18
Arizona Cardinals 24 San Francisco 49ers 23
Green Bay Packers 24, Los Angeles Rams 19
New York Giants 29, Seattle Seahawks 20
Dallas Cowboys 20, Pittsburgh Steelers 17
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
LEAGUE SEMIFINALS --- BEST-OF=FIVE
New York Liberty 76. Las Vegas Aces 62 (NY wins 3-1)
Connecticut Sun 92, Minnesota Lynx 82 (series tied 2-2)
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER (NOTE: home teams are listed first in all scorelines)
New York City FC 3, Nashville SC 0
Portland Timbers FC 0, FC Dallas 0