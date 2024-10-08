Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Oct. 7, 2024
MONDAY, OCTOBER 7 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS SOCCER
Carlyle 1, Trenton Wesclin 0
Columbia 2, Marquette Catholic 1
Father McGivney Catholic 1, Granite City 1
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 2, Hillsboro 1
Collinsville 4, Waterloo 3
Metro-East Lutheran 7, Valmeyer 0
Triad 2, Rochester 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Alton 25-25, Granite City 12-19
Piasa Southwestern 29-25, Greenfield Northwestern 27-19
Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 18-12
Carrollton 25-25, East Alton-Wood River 17-17
Carlinville 25-25, Jersey 9-11
Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Trenton Wesclin 12-14
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON
DIVISION SERIES, PRESENTED BY BOOKING.COM --- BEST-OF-FIVE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit Tigers 3, Cleveland Guardians 0 (series tied 1-1)
Kansas City Royals 4, New York Yankees 2 (series tied 1-1)
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK FIVE
Kansas City Chiefs 26, New Orleans Saints 13