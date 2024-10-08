MONDAY, OCTOBER 7 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

Carlyle 1, Trenton Wesclin 0

Columbia 2, Marquette Catholic 1

Father McGivney Catholic 1, Granite City 1

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 2, Hillsboro 1

Collinsville 4, Waterloo 3

Metro-East Lutheran 7, Valmeyer 0

Triad 2, Rochester 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Alton 25-25, Granite City 12-19

Piasa Southwestern 29-25, Greenfield Northwestern 27-19

Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 18-12

Carrollton 25-25, East Alton-Wood River 17-17

Carlinville 25-25, Jersey 9-11

Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Trenton Wesclin 12-14

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON

DIVISION SERIES, PRESENTED BY BOOKING.COM --- BEST-OF-FIVE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit Tigers 3, Cleveland Guardians 0 (series tied 1-1)

Kansas City Royals 4, New York Yankees 2 (series tied 1-1)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK FIVE

Kansas City Chiefs 26, New Orleans Saints 13

 