Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Monday, Oct. 28, 2024

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONAL PLAY-IN MATCHES

CLASS 1A

AT METRO-EAST LUTHERAN
Valmeyer 25-25. Metro-East Lutheran 17-23

AT LEBANON
Okawville 25-25, New Athens 14-21

CLASS 2A

AT CARLINVILLE
Piasa Southwestern 25-27, Marquette Catholic 18-25
Gillespie 29-25, East Alton-Wood River 27-19

AT COLUMBIA
Red Bud 26-27-25. Chester 24-29-10
Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Roxana 13-10

AT BREESE CENTRAL
Carlyle 25-25, Sparta 21-15

CLASS 3A

AT MASCOUTAH
East St. Louis 25-25, Cahokia 15-15

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON

120TH WORLD SERIES, PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

GAME THREE

Los Angeles Dodgers 4, New York Yankees 2 (LAD leads 3-0)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK EIGHT

Pittsburgh Steelers 26, New York Giants 18

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Orlando Magic 119. Indiana Pacers 115
Washington Wizards 121, Atlanta Hawks 119
Boston Celtics 119, Milwaukee Bucks 108
Miami Heat 106, Detroit Pistons 98
Cleveland Cavaliers 110, New York Knicks 104
Denver Nuggets 127, Toronto Raptors 125 (OT)
Chicago Bulls 126, Memphis Grizzlies 123
Houston Rockets 106. San Antonio Spurs 101
Dallas Mavericks 110, Utah Jazz 102
Phoenix Suns 109, Los Angeles Lakers 105
Sacramento Kings 111, Portland Trail Blazers 98

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Florida Panthers 5, Buffalo Sabres 2
Columbus Blue Jackets 6, Edmonton Oilers 1
Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Nashville Predators 2 (OT)
Toronto Maple Leafs 6, Winnipeg Jets 2
Chicago Blackhawks 5, Colorado Avalanche 2
San Jose Sharks 5, Utah Hockey Club 4 (OT)
Carolina Hurricanes 4, Vancouver Canucks 3 (OT)
Vegas Golden Knights 5, Calgary Flames 0

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER CUP PLAYOFFS

ROUND ONE --- BEST-OF-THREE

EASTERN CONFERENCE
FC Cincinnati 1, New York City FC 0 (CIN leads 1-0)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Seattle Sounders FC 0, Houston Dynamo FC 0 (SEA wins penalty kick shootout 5-4) (SEA leads 1-0)