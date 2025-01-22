Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Jan. 21, 2025
TUESDAY, JANUARY 21 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL
Murphysboro 68, Marissa-Coulterville 47
Carlyle 57. Madison 39
Taylorville 53, Roxana 28
Civic Memorial 67, Litchfield 53
Pinckneyville 73. Red Bud 42
Columbia 68, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 20
Triad 45, Marquette Catholic 15
Chester 51, New Athens 44
Sparta 69, Freeburg 63
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Triad 44, Collinsville 40
Mt. Olive 47, Bunker Hill 19
Belleville East 51, Centralia 31
Dupo 45, Metro-East Lutheran 24
Carlinville 68, Virden North Mac 42
Steeleville 40, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 37
Nashville 47, Teutopolis 31
Freeburg 63, Belleville West 28
Staunton 42, Gillespie 32
Marquette Catholic 45, Jersey 41 (OT)
Father McGivney Catholic 43, Litchfield 28
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 40, Civic Memorial 36
MVCHA HOCKEY
MONDAY, JAN. 13 RESULTS
Alton 5, East Alton-Wood River 1
Columbia 6, Triad 2
Belleville 4, Bethalto 2
TUESDAY, JAN 14 RESULTS
Collinsville 6, St. John Vianney Catholic 3
O'Fallon 5, Granite City 2
Columbia 10, Bethalo 2
Triad 3, East Alton-Wood River 1
THURSDAY, JAN. 16 RESULTS
Highland 5, St. John Vianney Catholic 5
O'Fallon 6, Collinsville 1
Edwardsville 4, Granite City 2
Bethalto 6, East Alton-Wood River 2
Alton 4, Belleville 1
NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Virginia Commonwealth Rams 81, Rhode Island Rams 57
George Mason Patriots 75. St. Bonaventure Bonnies 62
Dayton Flyers 82. Duquesne Dukes 62
Saint Joseph's Hawks 78. Davidson Wildcats 61
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Ohio State Buckeyes 73, Purdue Boilermakers 70
Oregon Ducks 82, Washington Huskies 71
UCLA Bruins 85, Wisconsin Badgers 83
Minnesota Golden Gophers 72, Iowa Hawkeyes 67
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
Western Michigan Broncos 72, Northern Illinois Huskies 70
Eastern Michigan Eagles 94, Ohio Bobcats 87
Kent State Golden Flashes 83, Toledo Rockets 64
Miami, Ohio, RedHawks 84, Bowling Green Falcons 76
Ball State Cardinals 82. Central Michigan Chippewas 80
Akron Zips 90, Buffalo Bulls 58
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Bradley Braves 89, Belmont Bruins 77
Northern Iowa Panthers 79, Missouri State Bears 68
Illinois State Redbirds 85, Indiana State Sycamores 81
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Tennessee State Tigers 81, Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks 80 (OT)
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
Texas Longhorns 61, Missouri Tigers 53
Alabama Crimson Tide 103, Vanderbilt Commodores 87
Tennessee Volunteers 68, Mississippi State Bulldogs 56
NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Tennessee State Tigers 77. Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks 61
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
New York Knicks 99, Brooklyn Nets 95
Portland Trail Blazers 116, Miami Heat 107
Toronto Raptors 109, Orlando Magic 93
Denver Nuggets 144, Philadelphia 76ers 109
Los Angeles Lakers 111, Washington Wizards 88
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Montreal Canadiens 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2
New York Rangers 5, Ottawa Senators 0
Philadelphia Flyers 2, Detroit Red Wings 1 (OT)
Nashville Predators 7, San Jose Sharks 5
Carolina Hurricanes 2, Dallas Stars 1
Washington Capitals 3, Edmonton Oilers 2
Buffalo Sabres 3, Vancouver Canucks 2
Florida Panthers 5, Anaheim Ducks 2
FIFA WORLD SOCCER
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- GROUP STAGE
FC Atalanta (Italy) 5, FK Sturm Graz (Austria) 0
AC Monaco (France) 1, Aston Villa FC (England) 0
Liverpool FC (England) 2, Lille OSC (France) 1
FC Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 2, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 3
FC Bologna (Italy) 2, Borussia BVB Dortmund (Germany) 1
SL Benfica (Portugal) 4, FC Barcelona (Spain) 5
Athletico Madrid (Spain) 2, Bayer 1904 Leverkusen (Germany) 1
Club Brugges (Belgium) 0, AC Juventus (Italy) 0
SK Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) 1, VFB Stuttgart (Germany) 3
