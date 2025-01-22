TUESDAY, JANUARY 21 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Murphysboro 68, Marissa-Coulterville 47

Carlyle 57. Madison 39

Taylorville 53, Roxana 28

Civic Memorial 67, Litchfield 53

Pinckneyville 73. Red Bud 42

Columbia 68, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 20

Triad 45, Marquette Catholic 15

Chester 51, New Athens 44

Sparta 69, Freeburg 63

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Triad 44, Collinsville 40

Mt. Olive 47, Bunker Hill 19

Belleville East 51, Centralia 31

Dupo 45, Metro-East Lutheran 24

Carlinville 68, Virden North Mac 42

Steeleville 40, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 37

Nashville 47, Teutopolis 31

Freeburg 63, Belleville West 28

Staunton 42, Gillespie 32

Marquette Catholic 45, Jersey 41 (OT)

Father McGivney Catholic 43, Litchfield 28

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 40, Civic Memorial 36

MVCHA HOCKEY

MONDAY, JAN. 13 RESULTS

Alton 5, East Alton-Wood River 1

Columbia 6, Triad 2

Belleville 4, Bethalto 2

TUESDAY, JAN 14 RESULTS

Collinsville 6, St. John Vianney Catholic 3

O'Fallon 5, Granite City 2

Columbia 10, Bethalo 2

Triad 3, East Alton-Wood River 1

THURSDAY, JAN. 16 RESULTS

Highland 5, St. John Vianney Catholic 5

O'Fallon 6, Collinsville 1

Edwardsville 4, Granite City 2

Bethalto 6, East Alton-Wood River 2

Alton 4, Belleville 1

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Virginia Commonwealth Rams 81, Rhode Island Rams 57

George Mason Patriots 75. St. Bonaventure Bonnies 62

Dayton Flyers 82. Duquesne Dukes 62

Saint Joseph's Hawks 78. Davidson Wildcats 61

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Ohio State Buckeyes 73, Purdue Boilermakers 70

Oregon Ducks 82, Washington Huskies 71

UCLA Bruins 85, Wisconsin Badgers 83

Minnesota Golden Gophers 72, Iowa Hawkeyes 67

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Western Michigan Broncos 72, Northern Illinois Huskies 70

Eastern Michigan Eagles 94, Ohio Bobcats 87

Kent State Golden Flashes 83, Toledo Rockets 64

Miami, Ohio, RedHawks 84, Bowling Green Falcons 76

Ball State Cardinals 82. Central Michigan Chippewas 80

Akron Zips 90, Buffalo Bulls 58

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Bradley Braves 89, Belmont Bruins 77

Northern Iowa Panthers 79, Missouri State Bears 68

Illinois State Redbirds 85, Indiana State Sycamores 81

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Tennessee State Tigers 81, Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks 80 (OT)

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Texas Longhorns 61, Missouri Tigers 53

Alabama Crimson Tide 103, Vanderbilt Commodores 87

Tennessee Volunteers 68, Mississippi State Bulldogs 56

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Tennessee State Tigers 77. Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks 61

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New York Knicks 99, Brooklyn Nets 95

Portland Trail Blazers 116, Miami Heat 107

Toronto Raptors 109, Orlando Magic 93

Denver Nuggets 144, Philadelphia 76ers 109

Los Angeles Lakers 111, Washington Wizards 88

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Montreal Canadiens 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

New York Rangers 5, Ottawa Senators 0

Philadelphia Flyers 2, Detroit Red Wings 1 (OT)

Nashville Predators 7, San Jose Sharks 5

Carolina Hurricanes 2, Dallas Stars 1

Washington Capitals 3, Edmonton Oilers 2

Buffalo Sabres 3, Vancouver Canucks 2

Florida Panthers 5, Anaheim Ducks 2

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- GROUP STAGE

FC Atalanta (Italy) 5, FK Sturm Graz (Austria) 0

AC Monaco (France) 1, Aston Villa FC (England) 0

Liverpool FC (England) 2, Lille OSC (France) 1

FC Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 2, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 3

FC Bologna (Italy) 2, Borussia BVB Dortmund (Germany) 1

SL Benfica (Portugal) 4, FC Barcelona (Spain) 5

Athletico Madrid (Spain) 2, Bayer 1904 Leverkusen (Germany) 1

Club Brugges (Belgium) 0, AC Juventus (Italy) 0

SK Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) 1, VFB Stuttgart (Germany) 3

