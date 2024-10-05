Play It Again Sports Scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS SOCCER
Mascoutah 5, Freeburg 0
Father McGivney Catholic 6, Maryville Christian 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-25, Champaign Central 21-11
Breese Central 25-27, Waterloo 11-25
Triad 25-25, Olney Richland County 18-18
Springfield Lutheran 27-25, East St. Louis 25-22
Staunton 25-25, Jacksonville 20-19
Mascoutah 25-25, Quincy 17-8
Champaign Central 25-28, Belleville West 20-26
O'Fallon 25-25, Wentzville, Mo., Liberty 18-21
Belleville East 25-25, Waterloo 20-18
East St. Louis 25-26, Chatham Glenwood 14-24
Triad 25-16-17, Staunton 23-25-15
Normal Community 23-25-15, O'Fallon 25-21-8
Breese Central 25-25, Belleville East 15-19
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-28, Belleville West 6-27
Affton, Mo., Cor Jesu Academy Catholic 25-25, Mascoutah 22-12
Mt. Vernon 25-25, East St. Louis 17-20
Staunton 25-25, Olney Richland County 15-16
Triad 30-25, Jacksonville 28-20
New Athens 25-14-26. Valmeyer 23-25-24
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-25, O'Fallon 13-21
NCAA FOOTBALL
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Oregon 31, Michigan State 10
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
LEAGUE SEMIFINALS --- BEST-OF-FIVE
Las Vegas Aces 96, New York Liberty 81 (NY leads 2-1)
Minnesota Lynx 90, Connecticut Sun 81 (MIN leads 2-1)