FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

Mascoutah 5, Freeburg 0

Father McGivney Catholic 6, Maryville Christian 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-25, Champaign Central 21-11

Breese Central 25-27, Waterloo 11-25

Triad 25-25, Olney Richland County 18-18

Springfield Lutheran 27-25, East St. Louis 25-22

Staunton 25-25, Jacksonville 20-19

Mascoutah 25-25, Quincy 17-8

Champaign Central 25-28, Belleville West 20-26

O'Fallon 25-25, Wentzville, Mo., Liberty 18-21

Belleville East 25-25, Waterloo 20-18

East St. Louis 25-26, Chatham Glenwood 14-24

Triad 25-16-17, Staunton 23-25-15

Normal Community 23-25-15, O'Fallon 25-21-8

Breese Central 25-25, Belleville East 15-19

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-28, Belleville West 6-27

Affton, Mo., Cor Jesu Academy Catholic 25-25, Mascoutah 22-12

Mt. Vernon 25-25, East St. Louis 17-20

Staunton 25-25, Olney Richland County 15-16

Triad 30-25, Jacksonville 28-20

New Athens 25-14-26. Valmeyer 23-25-24

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-25, O'Fallon 13-21

NCAA FOOTBALL

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Oregon 31, Michigan State 10

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

LEAGUE SEMIFINALS --- BEST-OF-FIVE

Las Vegas Aces 96, New York Liberty 81 (NY leads 2-1)

Minnesota Lynx 90, Connecticut Sun 81 (MIN leads 2-1)

 