Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 8 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS SOCCER
Lebanon 3, Freeburg 3
Belleville Althoff Catholic 8, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 0
Belleville West 6, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Granite City 25-25-20-25, St Louis Lutheran North 18-11-25-21
Freeburg 17-25-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-23-23
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON
DIVISION SERIES, PRESENTED BY BOOKING.COM --- BEST-OF-FIVE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
New York Mets 4, Philadelphia Phillies 1 (NYM wins 3-1)
Los Angeles Dodgers 8, San Diego Padres 0 (series tied 2-2)
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit Tigers 3, Cleveland Guardians 0 (DET leads 2-1)
New York Yankees 3, Kansas City Royals 2 (NYY leads 2-1)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Montreal Canadiens 1, Toronto Maple Leafs 0
New York Rangers 6, Pittsburgh Penguins 0
Winnipeg Jets 6, Edmonton Oilers 0
Calgary Flames 6, Vancouver Canucks 5 (OT)
Vegas Golden Knights 8, Colorado Avalanche 4