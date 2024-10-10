WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 8 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

Lebanon 3, Freeburg 3

Belleville Althoff Catholic 8, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 0

Belleville West 6, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Granite City 25-25-20-25, St Louis Lutheran North 18-11-25-21

Freeburg 17-25-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-23-23

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON

DIVISION SERIES, PRESENTED BY BOOKING.COM --- BEST-OF-FIVE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

New York Mets 4, Philadelphia Phillies 1 (NYM wins 3-1)

Los Angeles Dodgers 8, San Diego Padres 0 (series tied 2-2)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit Tigers 3, Cleveland Guardians 0 (DET leads 2-1)

New York Yankees 3, Kansas City Royals 2 (NYY leads 2-1)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Montreal Canadiens 1, Toronto Maple Leafs 0

New York Rangers 6, Pittsburgh Penguins 0

Winnipeg Jets 6, Edmonton Oilers 0

Calgary Flames 6, Vancouver Canucks 5 (OT)

Vegas Golden Knights 8, Colorado Avalanche 4

 