Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, May 14, 2025
WEDNESDAY, MAY 14 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BASEBALL
Piasa Southwestern 5, Carlinville 4
Valmeyer 7, Dupo 6
Jersey 5, Roxana 3 (Friday)
Belleville West 4, Chatham Glenwood 3
Mascoutah 12, Jersey 1
O'Fallon 6, Father McGivney Catholic 4
Waterloo Gibault Catholic 8, Belleville East 5
Alton 8, Chaminade College Prep Catholic 1
Freeburg 6, Granite City 2
Triad 11, Highland 3
Staunton 5, Greenfield Northwestern 2
SOFTBALL
Edwardsville 8, Columbia 6
Red Bud 10, Carbondale 0
Dupo 18, Valmeyer 1
Granite City 15, Cahokia 0
Okawville 11, Greenville 4
Waterloo 10, Jersey 3
Carlinville 12, Greenfield Northwestern 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Mascoutah 6, Centralia 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Belleville East 25-25, O'Fallon 20-20
BOYS TENNIS
Hillsboro 8, Granite City 1
BOYS LACROSSE
Rockwood Summit 11, O'Fallon 3
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Philadelphia Phillies 2-7, St. Louis Cardinals 1-14
Minnesota Twins 6-8, Baltimore Orioles 3-6
Milwaukee Brewers 8, Cleveland Guardians 5
Arizona Diamondbacks 8, San Francisco Giants 7
New York Yankees 3, Seattle Mariners 2
Detroit Tigers 6, Boston Red Sox 5
Toronto Blue Jays 3, Tampa Bay Rays 1
Pittsburgh Pirates 4, New York Mets 0
Chicago White Sox 4, Cincinnati Reds 2
Washington Nationals 5, Atlanta Braves 4
Miami Marlins 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Texas Rangers 8, Colorado Rockies 3
Houston Astros 4, Kansas City Royals 3
San Diego Padres 5, Los Angeles Angels 1
Los Angeles Dodgers 9, Sacramento Athletics 3
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2025 NBA PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS ---- BEST-OF-SEVEN
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Boston Celtics 127, New York Knicks 102 (NY leads 3-2)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Minnesota Timberwolves 121, Golden State Warriors 110 (MIN wins 4-1)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GEICO
SECOND ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Edmonton Oilers 1, Vegas Golden Knights 0 (OT) (EDM wins 4-1)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Florida Panthers 6, Toronto Maple Leafs 1 (FLA leads 3-2)
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
St Louis City SC 2, Sporting Kansas City 2
CF Montreal 1, Columbus Crew SC 1
DC United 0, New York City FC 0
Orlando City SC 3, FC Charlotte 1
Philadelphia Union FC 3. Los Angeles Galaxy FC 2
Toronto FC 0, FC Cincinnati 1
Houston Dynamo FC 2, Minnesota United FC 0
Nashville SC 2, New York Red Bulls FC 1
Austin FC 1, Atlanta United FC 1
Real Salt Lake 0, Portland Timbers FC 0
Los Angeles FC 4, Seattle Sounders FC 0
San Jose Earthquakes FC 3, Inter Miami CF 3
