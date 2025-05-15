WEDNESDAY, MAY 14 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

BASEBALL

Piasa Southwestern 5, Carlinville 4

Valmeyer 7, Dupo 6

Jersey 5, Roxana 3 (Friday)

Belleville West 4, Chatham Glenwood 3

Mascoutah 12, Jersey 1

O'Fallon 6, Father McGivney Catholic 4

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 8, Belleville East 5

Alton 8, Chaminade College Prep Catholic 1

Freeburg 6, Granite City 2

Triad 11, Highland 3

Staunton 5, Greenfield Northwestern 2

SOFTBALL

Edwardsville 8, Columbia 6

Red Bud 10, Carbondale 0

Dupo 18, Valmeyer 1

Granite City 15, Cahokia 0

Okawville 11, Greenville 4

Waterloo 10, Jersey 3

Carlinville 12, Greenfield Northwestern 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Mascoutah 6, Centralia 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Belleville East 25-25, O'Fallon 20-20

BOYS TENNIS

Hillsboro 8, Granite City 1

BOYS LACROSSE

Rockwood Summit 11, O'Fallon 3

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Philadelphia Phillies 2-7, St. Louis Cardinals 1-14

Minnesota Twins 6-8, Baltimore Orioles 3-6

Milwaukee Brewers 8, Cleveland Guardians 5

Arizona Diamondbacks 8, San Francisco Giants 7

New York Yankees 3, Seattle Mariners 2

Detroit Tigers 6, Boston Red Sox 5

Toronto Blue Jays 3, Tampa Bay Rays 1

Pittsburgh Pirates 4, New York Mets 0

Chicago White Sox 4, Cincinnati Reds 2

Washington Nationals 5, Atlanta Braves 4

Miami Marlins 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Texas Rangers 8, Colorado Rockies 3

Article continues after sponsor message

Houston Astros 4, Kansas City Royals 3

San Diego Padres 5, Los Angeles Angels 1

Los Angeles Dodgers 9, Sacramento Athletics 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2025 NBA PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS ---- BEST-OF-SEVEN

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Boston Celtics 127, New York Knicks 102 (NY leads 3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Minnesota Timberwolves 121, Golden State Warriors 110 (MIN wins 4-1)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GEICO

SECOND ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Edmonton Oilers 1, Vegas Golden Knights 0 (OT) (EDM wins 4-1)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Florida Panthers 6, Toronto Maple Leafs 1 (FLA leads 3-2)

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

St Louis City SC 2, Sporting Kansas City 2

CF Montreal 1, Columbus Crew SC 1

DC United 0, New York City FC 0

Orlando City SC 3, FC Charlotte 1

Philadelphia Union FC 3. Los Angeles Galaxy FC 2

Toronto FC 0, FC Cincinnati 1

Houston Dynamo FC 2, Minnesota United FC 0

Nashville SC 2, New York Red Bulls FC 1

Austin FC 1, Atlanta United FC 1

Real Salt Lake 0, Portland Timbers FC 0

Los Angeles FC 4, Seattle Sounders FC 0

San Jose Earthquakes FC 3, Inter Miami CF 3

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - July 12-13, 2025
Yesterday
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - June 25-26, 2025
Jun 27, 2025
Play It Again Sports Weekend Scoreboard
Jun 16, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, May 28, 2025
May 29, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, May 21, 2025
May 22, 2025

 