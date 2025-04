Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 19 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BASEBALL St. Joseph-Ogden 3, Columbia 0 Champaign Central 8, O'Fallon 2 Nashville 6, Red Bud 4 East Alton-Wood River 21, White Hall North Greene 3 Civic Memorial 11, Mt. Vernon 5 Teutopolis 23, Staunton 5 Gillespie 17, Jersey 10 Freeburg 13, Champaign Central 8 SOFTBALL Greenfield Northwestern 19, Marquette Catholic 1 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 16, Roxana 14 Waterloo 12, Breese Central 0 Red Bud 15, Nashville 2 GIRLS SOCCER Belleville East 5, Carbondale 0 Rochester 3, Civic Memorial 2 Belleville West 2, Murphysboro 0 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1, Freeburg 0 Breese Central 6, Piasa Southwestern 0 NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL 2025 NCAA TOURNAMENT THE FIRST FOUR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON ARENA, DAYTON, OHIO EAST REGIONAL (16) Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) 83, (16) American University Eagles (Patriot League) 72 MIDWEST REGIONAL (11) Xavier Musketeers (Big East Conference) 86, (11) Texas Longhorns (Southeastern Conference) 80 NATIONAL INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND Alabama-Birmingham Blazers (American Athletic Conference) 69, Saint Joseph's Hawks (Atlantic 10 Conference) 65 George Mason Patriots (Atlantic 10 Conference) 85, Samford Bulldogs (Southern Conference) 69 Dayton Flyers (Atlantic 10 Conference) 86, Florida Atlantic University Owls (American Athletic Conference) 79 Bradley Braves (Missouri Valley Conference) 71, North Alabama Lions (Atlantic Sun Conference) 62 North Texas Eagles (American Athletic Conference) 75, Furman Paladins (Southern Conference) 64 SMU Mustangs (American Athletic Conference) 73, Northern Iowa Panthers (Missouri Valley Conference) 63 California-Irvine Anteaters (Big West Conference) 82, Northern Colorado Bears (Big Sky Conference) 72 Article continues after sponsor message San Francisco Dons (West Coast Conference) 79, Utah Valley Wolverines (Western Athletic Conference) 70 Loyola-Chicago Ramblers (Atlantic 10 Conference) 73, San Jose State Spartans (Mountain West Conference) 70 NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 2025 NCAA TOURNAMENT THE FIRST FOUR REGION 3 (BIRMINGHAM) AT PURCELL PAVILION, SOUTH BEND, IND. (11) Iowa State Cyclones (Big XII Conference) 68, (11) Princeton Tigers (Ivy League) 63 REGION 1 (SPOKANE) AT PAULEY PAVILION, LOS ANGELES (16) Southern University Jaguars (Southwestern Athletic Conference) 68, (16) California-San Diego Tritons (Big West Conference) 56 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING St. Louis Cardinals 7, Washington Nationals 1 Boston Red Sox 6, Detroit Tigers 4 New York Yankees 9, Philadelphia Phillies 7 Tampa Bay Rays 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 2 Sacramento Athletics 8, Cleveland Guardians 3 Milwaukee Brewers 5, Chicago White Sox 4 Los Angeles Angels 6, Cleveland Guardians 3 Arizona Diamondbacks 1, Colorado Rockies 0 Seattle Mariners 3, Texas Rangers 2 New York Mets 8, Houston Astros 2 Atlanta Braves 4, New York Yankees 0 San Francisco Giants 3, Kansas City Royals 1 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Indiana Pacers 135, Dallas Mavericks 131 Houston Rockets 116, Orlando Magic 108 Detroit Pistons 116, Miami Heat 113 New Orleans Pelicans 119, Minnesota Timberwolves 115 Oklahoma City Thunder 133, Philadelphia 76ers 100 San Antonio Spurs 120, New York Knicks 105 Utah Jazz 128, Washington Wizards 112 Los Angeles Lakers 120, Denver Nuggets 108 Phoenix Suns 127, Chicago Bulls 121 Portland Trail Blazers 115, Memphis Grizzlies 99 Sacramento Kings 123, Cleveland Cavaliers 119 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Toronto Maple Leafs 2, Colorado Avalanche 1 Minnesota Wild 4, Seattle Kraken 0 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending