Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, April 23, 2025

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 23 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL
Valley Park, Mo., 16, Valmeyer 8
Columbia 2, O'Fallon 1
Father McGivney Catholic 11, Carterville 1
Roxana 4, Belleville Althoff Catholic 3
Trenton Wesclin 8, Dupo 4
Civic Memorial 2, Jersey 1
Collinsville 10, Breese Mater Dei 0
Triad 1, Waterloo 0
Waterloo Gibault Catholic 6, Campbell Hill Trico 4
Belleville West 12, Granite City 2
Mt. Vernon 6, Breese Central 5
Greenfield Northwestern 7, Gillespie 5

SOFTBALL
Edwardsville 4, Hardin Calhoun 2
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 20, Breese Central 1
Triad 9, Highland 0
Dupo 2, Trenton Wesclin 1
Mascoutah 9, Jersey 5
Okawville 20, Father McGivney Catholic 2
Columbia 2, Red Bud 1
Chester 7, New Athens 3
Gillespie 14, Greenfield Northwestern 2
Waterloo 10, Civic Memorial 2
Greenville 10, Collinsville 0
Staunton 9, East Alton-Wood River 2

GIRLS SOCCER
Salem 5, Metro-East Lutheran 0
Gillespie 2, Roxana 2
Litchfield 4, Trenton Wesclin 0
Marquette Catholic 2, Freeburg 1
Belleville East 1, Belleville Althoff Catholic 1
Orchard Farm, Mo. 2, Collinsville 0
Columbia 8, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1
Father McGivney Catholic 7, Breese Central 0

GIRLS LACROSSE
Oakville 8, Edwardsville 5

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Atlanta Braves 4, St. Louis Cardinals 1
Cincinnati Reds 5, Miami Marlins 2
New York Yankees 5, Cleveland Guardians 1
New York Mets 4, Philadelphia Phillies 3, (10 innings)
Detroit Tigers 6, San Diego Padres 0
Washington Nationals 4, Baltimore Orioles 3
Seattle Mariners 8, Boston Red Sox 5
Chicago Cubs 7, Los Angeles Dodgers 6
Minnesota Twins 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston Astros 3, Toronto Blue Jays 1
Pittsburgh Pirates 3, Los Angeles Angels 0
Tampa Bay Rays 7, Arizona Diamondbacks 6 (11 innings)
San Francisco Giants 4, Milwaukee Brewers 2
Sacramento Athletics 5, Texas Rangers 2
Colorado Rockies at Kansas City Royals --- postponed. rain

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2025 NBA PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE
FIRST ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Boston Celtics 109, Orlando Magic 100 (BOS leads 2-0)
Cleveland Cavaliers 121, Miami Heat 112 (CLE leads 2-0)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Houston Rockets 109, Golden State Warriors 94 (series tied 1-1)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Dallas Stars 2, Colorado Avalanche 1 (OT) (DAL leads 2-1)
Los Angeles Kings 6. Edmonton Oilers 2 (LA leads 2-0)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Washington Capitals 3, Montreal Canadiens 1 (WSH leads 2-0)