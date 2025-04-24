WEDNESDAY, APRIL 23 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Valley Park, Mo., 16, Valmeyer 8

Columbia 2, O'Fallon 1

Father McGivney Catholic 11, Carterville 1

Roxana 4, Belleville Althoff Catholic 3

Trenton Wesclin 8, Dupo 4

Civic Memorial 2, Jersey 1

Collinsville 10, Breese Mater Dei 0

Triad 1, Waterloo 0

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 6, Campbell Hill Trico 4

Belleville West 12, Granite City 2

Mt. Vernon 6, Breese Central 5

Greenfield Northwestern 7, Gillespie 5

SOFTBALL

Edwardsville 4, Hardin Calhoun 2

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 20, Breese Central 1

Triad 9, Highland 0

Dupo 2, Trenton Wesclin 1

Mascoutah 9, Jersey 5

Okawville 20, Father McGivney Catholic 2

Columbia 2, Red Bud 1

Chester 7, New Athens 3

Gillespie 14, Greenfield Northwestern 2

Waterloo 10, Civic Memorial 2

Greenville 10, Collinsville 0

Staunton 9, East Alton-Wood River 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Salem 5, Metro-East Lutheran 0

Gillespie 2, Roxana 2

Litchfield 4, Trenton Wesclin 0

Marquette Catholic 2, Freeburg 1

Belleville East 1, Belleville Althoff Catholic 1

Orchard Farm, Mo. 2, Collinsville 0

Columbia 8, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1

Father McGivney Catholic 7, Breese Central 0

GIRLS LACROSSE

Oakville 8, Edwardsville 5

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Atlanta Braves 4, St. Louis Cardinals 1

Cincinnati Reds 5, Miami Marlins 2

New York Yankees 5, Cleveland Guardians 1

New York Mets 4, Philadelphia Phillies 3, (10 innings)

Detroit Tigers 6, San Diego Padres 0

Washington Nationals 4, Baltimore Orioles 3

Seattle Mariners 8, Boston Red Sox 5

Chicago Cubs 7, Los Angeles Dodgers 6

Minnesota Twins 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston Astros 3, Toronto Blue Jays 1

Pittsburgh Pirates 3, Los Angeles Angels 0

Tampa Bay Rays 7, Arizona Diamondbacks 6 (11 innings)

San Francisco Giants 4, Milwaukee Brewers 2

Sacramento Athletics 5, Texas Rangers 2

Colorado Rockies at Kansas City Royals --- postponed. rain

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2025 NBA PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE

FIRST ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Boston Celtics 109, Orlando Magic 100 (BOS leads 2-0)

Cleveland Cavaliers 121, Miami Heat 112 (CLE leads 2-0)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Houston Rockets 109, Golden State Warriors 94 (series tied 1-1)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Dallas Stars 2, Colorado Avalanche 1 (OT) (DAL leads 2-1)

Los Angeles Kings 6. Edmonton Oilers 2 (LA leads 2-0)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Washington Capitals 3, Montreal Canadiens 1 (WSH leads 2-0)

