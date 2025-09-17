Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025
Edwardsville volleyball/soccer win, Collinsville, Belleville West boys soccer also post wins.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
BOYS SOCCER
Belleville Althoff Catholic 4, Marquette Catholic 2
Father McGivney Catholic 3, Maryville Christian 0
Trenton Wesclin 2, Carlyle 1
Waterloo 2, Triad 0
Highland 2, Mascoutah 0
Columbia 10, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1
Belleville West 3, O'Fallon 2
Edwardsville 4, Alton 0
Collinsville 7, Belleville East 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Edwardsville 25-24-25, Belleville East 22-26-21
Mascoutah 25-25, Triad 14-9
Waterloo 23-33-25, Jersey 25-31-19
Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-13-25. Maryville Christian 18-25-11
Collinsville 20-25-28, East St. Louis 25-14-26
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
St. Louis Cardinals 3, Cincinnati Reds 0
Atlanta Braves 6-5, Washington Nationals 3-0 (second game, 10 innings)
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 1
Cleveland Guardians 7, Detroit Tigers 6 (10 innings)
Sacramento Athletics 2, Boston Red Sox 1
New York Mets 8, San Diego Padres 1
Toronto Blue Jays 6, Tampa Bay Rays 5
Baltimore Orioles 8, Chicago White Sox 7
New York Yankees 10, Minnesota Twins 9
Seattle Mariners 12, Kansas City Royals 5
Houston Astros 6 Texas Rangers 5
Miami Marlins 6, Colorado Rockies 5
Arizona Diamondbacks 6, San Francisco Giants 5
Philadelphia Phillies 9, Los Angeles Dodgers 6
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
LEAGUE QUARTERFINALS --- BEST-OF-FIVE
Indiana Fever 77, Atlanta Dream 60 (series tied 1-1) (NOTES: Lexie Hull: Stanford/Indiana: Seven points, five rebounds, one assist. Sophie Cunningham: Missouri/Indiana: Did not play, injured, out for season. Caitlin Clark: Iowa/Indiana: Did not play, injured, out for season.)
Seattle Storm 86, Las Vegas Aces 83 (series tied 1-1)
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Inter Miami CF 3, Seattle Sounders FC 1
FIFA WORLD SOCCER
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- LEAGUE PHASE
CF Athletic Bilbao (Spain) 1, Arsenal FC (England) 3
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 1, Union SG Berlin (Belgium) 3
Real Madrid CF (Spain 2, FC Olympique Marseille (France) 1
Juventus FC (Italy) 4, Borussia BVB Dortmund (Germany) 4
SL Benfica (Portugal) 1, FK Quarabag (Azerbajian)
Tottenham Hotspur FC (England) 1, CF Villareal (Spain) 0
More like this: