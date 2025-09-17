TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

Belleville Althoff Catholic 4, Marquette Catholic 2

Father McGivney Catholic 3, Maryville Christian 0

Trenton Wesclin 2, Carlyle 1

Waterloo 2, Triad 0

Highland 2, Mascoutah 0

Columbia 10, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1

Belleville West 3, O'Fallon 2

Edwardsville 4, Alton 0

Collinsville 7, Belleville East 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville 25-24-25, Belleville East 22-26-21

Mascoutah 25-25, Triad 14-9

Waterloo 23-33-25, Jersey 25-31-19

Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-13-25. Maryville Christian 18-25-11

Collinsville 20-25-28, East St. Louis 25-14-26

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

St. Louis Cardinals 3, Cincinnati Reds 0

Atlanta Braves 6-5, Washington Nationals 3-0 (second game, 10 innings)

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 1

Cleveland Guardians 7, Detroit Tigers 6 (10 innings)

Sacramento Athletics 2, Boston Red Sox 1

New York Mets 8, San Diego Padres 1

Toronto Blue Jays 6, Tampa Bay Rays 5

Baltimore Orioles 8, Chicago White Sox 7

New York Yankees 10, Minnesota Twins 9

Seattle Mariners 12, Kansas City Royals 5

Houston Astros 6 Texas Rangers 5

Miami Marlins 6, Colorado Rockies 5

Arizona Diamondbacks 6, San Francisco Giants 5

Philadelphia Phillies 9, Los Angeles Dodgers 6

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

LEAGUE QUARTERFINALS --- BEST-OF-FIVE

Indiana Fever 77, Atlanta Dream 60 (series tied 1-1) (NOTES: Lexie Hull: Stanford/Indiana: Seven points, five rebounds, one assist. Sophie Cunningham: Missouri/Indiana: Did not play, injured, out for season. Caitlin Clark: Iowa/Indiana: Did not play, injured, out for season.)

Seattle Storm 86, Las Vegas Aces 83 (series tied 1-1)

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Inter Miami CF 3, Seattle Sounders FC 1

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- LEAGUE PHASE

CF Athletic Bilbao (Spain) 1, Arsenal FC (England) 3

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 1, Union SG Berlin (Belgium) 3

Real Madrid CF (Spain 2, FC Olympique Marseille (France) 1

Juventus FC (Italy) 4, Borussia BVB Dortmund (Germany) 4

SL Benfica (Portugal) 1, FK Quarabag (Azerbajian)

Tottenham Hotspur FC (England) 1, CF Villareal (Spain) 0

