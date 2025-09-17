Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025 Edwardsville volleyball/soccer win, Collinsville, Belleville West boys soccer also post wins. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS SOCCER Belleville Althoff Catholic 4, Marquette Catholic 2 Father McGivney Catholic 3, Maryville Christian 0 Trenton Wesclin 2, Carlyle 1 Waterloo 2, Triad 0 Highland 2, Mascoutah 0 Columbia 10, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1 Belleville West 3, O'Fallon 2 Edwardsville 4, Alton 0 Collinsville 7, Belleville East 0 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Edwardsville 25-24-25, Belleville East 22-26-21 Mascoutah 25-25, Triad 14-9 Waterloo 23-33-25, Jersey 25-31-19 Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-13-25. Maryville Christian 18-25-11 Collinsville 20-25-28, East St. Louis 25-14-26 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL St. Louis Cardinals 3, Cincinnati Reds 0 Atlanta Braves 6-5, Washington Nationals 3-0 (second game, 10 innings) Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 1 Cleveland Guardians 7, Detroit Tigers 6 (10 innings) Sacramento Athletics 2, Boston Red Sox 1 New York Mets 8, San Diego Padres 1 Toronto Blue Jays 6, Tampa Bay Rays 5 Article continues after sponsor message Baltimore Orioles 8, Chicago White Sox 7 New York Yankees 10, Minnesota Twins 9 Seattle Mariners 12, Kansas City Royals 5 Houston Astros 6 Texas Rangers 5 Miami Marlins 6, Colorado Rockies 5 Arizona Diamondbacks 6, San Francisco Giants 5 Philadelphia Phillies 9, Los Angeles Dodgers 6 WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS LEAGUE QUARTERFINALS --- BEST-OF-FIVE Indiana Fever 77, Atlanta Dream 60 (series tied 1-1) (NOTES: Lexie Hull: Stanford/Indiana: Seven points, five rebounds, one assist. Sophie Cunningham: Missouri/Indiana: Did not play, injured, out for season. Caitlin Clark: Iowa/Indiana: Did not play, injured, out for season.) Seattle Storm 86, Las Vegas Aces 83 (series tied 1-1) MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Inter Miami CF 3, Seattle Sounders FC 1 FIFA WORLD SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- LEAGUE PHASE CF Athletic Bilbao (Spain) 1, Arsenal FC (England) 3 PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 1, Union SG Berlin (Belgium) 3 Real Madrid CF (Spain 2, FC Olympique Marseille (France) 1 Juventus FC (Italy) 4, Borussia BVB Dortmund (Germany) 4 SL Benfica (Portugal) 1, FK Quarabag (Azerbajian) Tottenham Hotspur FC (England) 1, CF Villareal (Spain) 0 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! W/CJ: Catholic Children's Home, Blog Talk, and Earthtones! Trending