Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. TUESDAY, MAY 6 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BASEBALL Trenton Wesclin 4, Carlyle 3 Collinsville 4, Alton 3 Piasa Southwestern 8, Vandalia 4 Edwardsville 10, Belleville West 3 Breese Central 16, East Alton-Wood River 1 Jersey 2, Waterloo 1 O’Fallon 15-11, East St. Louis 0-0 Civic Memorial 3, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 2 Valmeyer 3, Steeleville 1 Red Bud 11, Sparta 3 Roxana 2, Freeburg 0 Winchester West Central 13, Hardin Calhoun 1 SOFTBALL Edwardsville 8, Belleville West 0 Collinsville 7, Alton 5 Triad 6, Highland 5 Breese Central 8, East Alton-Wood River 2 Marissa-Coulterville 11, New Athens 3 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 16, Cahokia 0 Belleville East 12, Granite City 0 Salem 1, Columbia 0 Steeleville 12, Valmeyer 0 Red Bud 6, Sparta 3 Dupo 17, Belleville Althoff Catholic 2 Gillespie 9, Staunton 7 Chester 4, Okawville 2 Freeburg 24, Roxana 7 Carrollton 13, Marquette Catholic 3 Greenfield Northwestern 20, Mt. Sterling Brown County 6 GIRLS SOCCER Roxana 1, Freeburg 0 Edwardsville 2, O’Fallon 1 Trenton Wesclin 3, Hillsboro 0 Greenville 4, Breese Central 1 Belleville Althoff Catholic 8, Metro-East Lutheran 0 Columbia 10, Salem 0 Waterloo 2, Mascoutah 1 Triad 4, Civic Memorial 0 Highland 4, Jersey 1 BOYS VOLLEYBALL O’Fallon 25-25, Belleville West 14-16 Belleville East 25-25, Collinsville 23-16 Edwardsville 25-26, Belleville Althoff Catholic 13-24 Article continues after sponsor message MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL St. Louis Cardinals 2, Pittsburgh Pirates 1 Washington Nationals 10-1, Cleveland Guardians 9-9 Miami Marlins 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 4 (10 innings) Texas Rangers 6, Boston Red Sox 1 Philadelphia Phillies 8, Tampa Bay Rays 4 New York Yankees 12, San Diego Padres 3 Atlanta Braves 2, Cincinnati Reds 1 (10 innings) Minnesota Twins 9, Baltimore Orioles 1 Kansas City Royals 4, Chicago White Sox 3 Milwaukee Brewers 4, Houston Astros 3 San Francisco Giants 14, Chicago Cubs 5 (10 innings) Los Angeles Angels 8, Toronto Blue Jays 3 Arizona Diamondbacks 5, New York Mets 1 Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies – postponed, rain NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION 2025 NBA PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS – BEST-OF-SEVEN EASTERN CONFERENCE Indiana Pacers 120, Cleveland Cavaliers 119 (IND leads 2-0) WESTERN CONFERENCE Golden State Warriors 99, Oklahoma City Thunder 88 (GS leads 1-0) WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON Chicago Sky 74, Minnesota Lynx 69 Los Angeles Sparks 83, Golden State Valkyries 82 Las Vegas Aces 85, Phoenix Mercury 84 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE 2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GEICO SECOND ROUND – BEST-OF-SEVEN WESTERN CONFERENCE Edmonton Oilers 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2 (EDM leads 1-0) EASTERN CONFERENCE Carolina Hurricanes 2, Washington Capitals 2 (OT) (CAR leads 1-0) FIFA WORLD SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – SEMIFINALS (TWO GAMES, TOTAL GOALS, EXTRA TIME IF TIED IN AGGREGATE) FC Inter Milan (Italy 4, FC Barcelona (Spain) 3 (After Extra Time) (FC inter Milan wins on aggregate 7-6) LAMAR HUNT U.S. OPEN CUP ROUND OF 32 North Carolina FC (USL Championship) 1, FC Charlotte (MLS) 4 (After Extra Time) DC United (MLS) 2, Charleston Battery FC (USL Championship0 (After Extra Time) Nashville SC (MLS) 1, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (USL League One) 9 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (USL Championship) 1, New York Red Bulls FC (MLS) 4 Tacoma Defiance FC (MLA Next Pro) 2, Portland Timbers FC (MLS) 3 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending