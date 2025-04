Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. TUESDAY, MARCH 18 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BASEBALL Piasa Southwestern 23, Maryville Christian 2 Civic Memorial 14, St. Louis Home School Patriots 1 Metro-East Lutheran 8, Nokomis 3 Granite City 19, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 6 Red Bud 17, Valmeyer 1 Roxana 1, Greenfield Northwestern 0 Alton 4, Marquette Catholic 1 SOFTBALL Edwardsville 12, Freeburg 0 Belleville East 17, Mascoutah 6 Valmeyer 10, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 8 Salem 4, Roxana 1 Columbia 5, Jersey 4 Granite City 2, Marquette Catholic 0 Greenville 7, East Alton-Wood River 0 GIRLS SOCCER Gateway Legacy Christian 4, Roxana 3 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 8, Metro-East Lutheran 0 Springfield 3, Freeburg 1 Father McGivney Catholic 2, Mascoutah 0 Belleville East 3, Waterloo 1 O'Fallon 2, Triad 0 Columbia 1, Edwardsville 0 Granite City 2, Collinsville 0 Belleville Althoff Catholic 3, Alton 0 NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL 2025 NCAA TOURNAMENT THE FIRST FOUR AT UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON ARENA, DAYTON, OHIO SOUTH REGIONAL (!6) Alabama State Hornets (Southwestern Athletic Conference) 70, (16) Saint Francis (Pa.) Red Flash (Northeast Conference) 68 (11) North Carolina Tar Heels (Atlantic Coast Conference) 95, (11) San Diego State Aztecs (Mountain West Conference) 68 2025 NATIONAL INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT Article continues after sponsor message FIRST ROUND Arkansas State Red Wolves (Sun Belt Conference) 103, Saint Louis University Billikens (Atlantic 10 Conference) 78 Kent State Golden Flashes (Mid-American Conference 75, St. Bonaventure Bonnies (Atlantic 10 Conference) 58 Jacksonville State Gamecocks (Conference USA) 81, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (Atlantic Coast Conference) 64 Chattanooga Moccasins (Southern Conference) 109, Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (Conference USA) 103 (3OT) Oklahoma State Cowboys (Big XII Conference) 89, Wichita State Shockers (American Athletic Conference) 79 Santa Clara Broncos (West Coast Conference) 101, California-Riverside Highlanders (Big West Conference) 62 Stanford Cardinal (Atlantic Coast Conference) 87, California-Northridge Matadors (Big West Conference) 70 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL REGULAR SEASON MLB WORLD TOUR AT TOKYO DOME, TOKYO, JAPAN Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 3 SPRING TRAINING Miami Marlins 4, St. Louis Cardinals 4 New York Yankees 4, Boston Red Sox 4 Detroit Tigers 6, Minnesota Twins 5 Pittsburgh Pirates 3, Philadelphia Phillies 2 Cincinnati Reds 1, Los Angeles Angels 0 Seattle Mariners 9, Milwaukee Brewers 3 Baltimore Orioles 9 Toronto Blue Jays 2 Washington Nationals 4, Houston Astros 3 Texas Rangers 7, Cleveland Guardians 3 San Francisco Giants 4, San Diego Padres 3 Colorado Rockies 3, San Francisco Giants 1 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Atlanta Hawks 134, Charlotte Hornets 102 Boston Celtics 104, Brooklyn Nets 96 Golden State Warriors 104, Milwaukee Bucks 93 Los Angeles Clippers 132, Cleveland Cavaliers 114 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE St. Louis Blues 4, Nashville Predators 1 Montreal Canadiens 6, Ottawa Senators 3 Calgary Flames 2, New York Rangers 1 New York Islanders 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 2 Washington Capitals 4, Detroit Red Wings 1 Dallas Stars 4, Anaheim Ducks 3 (OT) Seattle Kraken 6, Chicago Blackhawks 2 Edmonton Oilers 7, Utah Hockey Club 1 Vancouver Canucks 6, Winnipeg Jets 2 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending