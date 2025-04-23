TUESDAY, APRIL 22 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

BASEBALL

Edwardsville 13, Collinsville 1

Marissa-Coulterville 14, Valmeyer 6

Carlyle 3, Red Bud 0

Waterloo 7, Mt. Vernon 3

Belleville West 5, O’Fallon 4

Freeburg 4, Salem 3

Granite City 2, Springfield 1

Belleville East 3, Alton 1

Father McGivney Catholic 5, Metro-East Lutheran 4

Piasa Southwestern 10, Pana 2

Columbia 17, East Alton-Wood River 1

Breese Central 7, Roxana 2

Gillespie 13, Carlinville 0

SOFTBALL

Edwardsville 13, O’Fallon 5

Freeburg 2, Salem 0

Okawville 7, Trenton Wesclin 2

Gillespie 6, Carlinville 0

Belleville East 10, Belleville West 0

Dupo 9, New Athens 0

Columbia 10, East Alton-Wood River 4

Breese Central 25, Roxana 7

Carlyle 9, Red Bud 3

Granite City 14, Collinsville 3

Carrollton 4, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Edwardsville 1, Belleville East 0

Belleville Althoff Catholic 8, Metro-East Lutheran 0

Triad 8, Jersey 0

Waterloo 7, Highland 0

Civic Memorial 3, Mascoutah 0

Article continues after sponsor message

O’Fallon 9, Alton 0

Belleville West 6, Collinsville 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 17-17

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

St. Louis Cardinals 10, Atlanta Braves 4

Cleveland Guardians 3, New York Yankees 2

Miami Marlins 4, Cincinnati Reds 3

San Diego Padres 2, Detroit Tigers 0

Washington Nationals 7, Baltimore Orioles 0

Boston Red Six 8, Seattle Mariners 3

New York Mets 5, Philadelphia Phillies 1

Minnesota Twins 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City Royals 4, Colorado Rockies 3 (11 innings)

Chicago Cubs 11, Los Angeles Dodgers 10 (10 innings)

Houston Astros 5, Toronto Blue Jays 1

Arizona Diamondbacks 5, Tampa Bay Rays 1

Milwaukee Brewers 11, San Francisco Giants 3

Texas Rangers 8, Sacramento Athletics 5

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2025 NBA PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE

FIRST ROUND – REST-OF-SEVEN

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Indiana Pacers 123, Milwaukee Bucks 115 (IND leads 2-9)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Oklahoma City Thunder 118, Memphis Grizzlies 99 (OKC leads 2-)

Los Angeles Lakers 94, Minnesota Timberwolves 85 (series tied 101

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND – BEST-OF-SEVEN

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Minnesota Wild 5, Vegas Golden Knights 2 (series tied 1-1)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Carolina Hurricanes 3, New Jersey Devils 1 (CAR leads 200)

Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Ottawa Senators 2 (OT) (TOR leads 2-0)

Florida Panthers 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 (FLA leads 1-9)

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - April 21, 2025
Yesterday
American Red Cross Maintains Shelters, Sets Blood Drives, Following Severe Weather
Mar 17, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, April 14, 2025
Apr 15, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, April 10, 2025
Apr 11, 2025
Boosting Community Health: Red Cross Offers Free A1C Testing For Blood Donors In March
Feb 26, 2025

 