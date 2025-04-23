Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, April 22, 2025
TUESDAY, APRIL 22 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BASEBALL
Edwardsville 13, Collinsville 1
Marissa-Coulterville 14, Valmeyer 6
Carlyle 3, Red Bud 0
Waterloo 7, Mt. Vernon 3
Belleville West 5, O’Fallon 4
Freeburg 4, Salem 3
Granite City 2, Springfield 1
Belleville East 3, Alton 1
Father McGivney Catholic 5, Metro-East Lutheran 4
Piasa Southwestern 10, Pana 2
Columbia 17, East Alton-Wood River 1
Breese Central 7, Roxana 2
Gillespie 13, Carlinville 0
SOFTBALL
Edwardsville 13, O’Fallon 5
Freeburg 2, Salem 0
Okawville 7, Trenton Wesclin 2
Gillespie 6, Carlinville 0
Belleville East 10, Belleville West 0
Dupo 9, New Athens 0
Columbia 10, East Alton-Wood River 4
Breese Central 25, Roxana 7
Carlyle 9, Red Bud 3
Granite City 14, Collinsville 3
Carrollton 4, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Edwardsville 1, Belleville East 0
Belleville Althoff Catholic 8, Metro-East Lutheran 0
Triad 8, Jersey 0
Waterloo 7, Highland 0
Civic Memorial 3, Mascoutah 0
O’Fallon 9, Alton 0
Belleville West 6, Collinsville 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 17-17
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
St. Louis Cardinals 10, Atlanta Braves 4
Cleveland Guardians 3, New York Yankees 2
Miami Marlins 4, Cincinnati Reds 3
San Diego Padres 2, Detroit Tigers 0
Washington Nationals 7, Baltimore Orioles 0
Boston Red Six 8, Seattle Mariners 3
New York Mets 5, Philadelphia Phillies 1
Minnesota Twins 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City Royals 4, Colorado Rockies 3 (11 innings)
Chicago Cubs 11, Los Angeles Dodgers 10 (10 innings)
Houston Astros 5, Toronto Blue Jays 1
Arizona Diamondbacks 5, Tampa Bay Rays 1
Milwaukee Brewers 11, San Francisco Giants 3
Texas Rangers 8, Sacramento Athletics 5
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2025 NBA PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE
FIRST ROUND – REST-OF-SEVEN
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Indiana Pacers 123, Milwaukee Bucks 115 (IND leads 2-9)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Oklahoma City Thunder 118, Memphis Grizzlies 99 (OKC leads 2-)
Los Angeles Lakers 94, Minnesota Timberwolves 85 (series tied 101
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND – BEST-OF-SEVEN
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Minnesota Wild 5, Vegas Golden Knights 2 (series tied 1-1)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Carolina Hurricanes 3, New Jersey Devils 1 (CAR leads 200)
Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Ottawa Senators 2 (OT) (TOR leads 2-0)
Florida Panthers 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 (FLA leads 1-9)
