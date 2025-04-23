Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. TUESDAY, APRIL 22 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BASEBALL Edwardsville 13, Collinsville 1 Marissa-Coulterville 14, Valmeyer 6 Carlyle 3, Red Bud 0 Waterloo 7, Mt. Vernon 3 Belleville West 5, O’Fallon 4 Freeburg 4, Salem 3 Granite City 2, Springfield 1 Belleville East 3, Alton 1 Father McGivney Catholic 5, Metro-East Lutheran 4 Piasa Southwestern 10, Pana 2 Columbia 17, East Alton-Wood River 1 Breese Central 7, Roxana 2 Gillespie 13, Carlinville 0 SOFTBALL Edwardsville 13, O’Fallon 5 Freeburg 2, Salem 0 Okawville 7, Trenton Wesclin 2 Gillespie 6, Carlinville 0 Belleville East 10, Belleville West 0 Dupo 9, New Athens 0 Columbia 10, East Alton-Wood River 4 Breese Central 25, Roxana 7 Carlyle 9, Red Bud 3 Granite City 14, Collinsville 3 Carrollton 4, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 1 GIRLS SOCCER Edwardsville 1, Belleville East 0 Belleville Althoff Catholic 8, Metro-East Lutheran 0 Triad 8, Jersey 0 Waterloo 7, Highland 0 Civic Memorial 3, Mascoutah 0 Article continues after sponsor message O’Fallon 9, Alton 0 Belleville West 6, Collinsville 0 BOYS VOLLEYBALL Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 17-17 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL St. Louis Cardinals 10, Atlanta Braves 4 Cleveland Guardians 3, New York Yankees 2 Miami Marlins 4, Cincinnati Reds 3 San Diego Padres 2, Detroit Tigers 0 Washington Nationals 7, Baltimore Orioles 0 Boston Red Six 8, Seattle Mariners 3 New York Mets 5, Philadelphia Phillies 1 Minnesota Twins 4, Chicago White Sox 2 Kansas City Royals 4, Colorado Rockies 3 (11 innings) Chicago Cubs 11, Los Angeles Dodgers 10 (10 innings) Houston Astros 5, Toronto Blue Jays 1 Arizona Diamondbacks 5, Tampa Bay Rays 1 Milwaukee Brewers 11, San Francisco Giants 3 Texas Rangers 8, Sacramento Athletics 5 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION 2025 NBA PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE FIRST ROUND – REST-OF-SEVEN EASTERN CONFERENCE Indiana Pacers 123, Milwaukee Bucks 115 (IND leads 2-9) WESTERN CONFERENCE Oklahoma City Thunder 118, Memphis Grizzlies 99 (OKC leads 2-) Los Angeles Lakers 94, Minnesota Timberwolves 85 (series tied 101 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE 2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND – BEST-OF-SEVEN WESTERN CONFERENCE Minnesota Wild 5, Vegas Golden Knights 2 (series tied 1-1) EASTERN CONFERENCE Carolina Hurricanes 3, New Jersey Devils 1 (CAR leads 200) Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Ottawa Senators 2 (OT) (TOR leads 2-0) Florida Panthers 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 (FLA leads 1-9) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! With CJ: Ft. Teresa Reiniger, Mayor Goins & Director Parsons, Lacy & More! Trending