THURSDAY, MAY 22 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A – REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Carrollton 10, Metro-East Lutheran 0

Raymond Lincolnwood 5, Greenfield Northwestern 2

CLASS 2A – REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Breese Central 9, Carlyle 3

Columbia 5, Marquette Catholic 0

REGULAR SEASON

Edwardsville 7, O’Fallon 0

Jersey 10, Granite City 0

Belleville West 5, Alton 3

Mascoutah 10, Rochester 0

Triad 4, Freeburg 3

Belleville East 10, Collinsville 5

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A – REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Dupo 4, Father McGivney Catholic 3 (8 innings)

Okawville 11, New Athens 1

REGULAR SEASON

Waterloo 15, Mascoutah 1

Jersey 4, Highland 3

Edwardsville 10, Collinsville 0

Triad 16, East St. Louis 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville 25-26, O’Fallon 20-24

Belleville West 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 10-24

Alton 14-25-25, Granite Dity 25-12-22

Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Collinsville 19-15

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

New York Yankees 1, Texas Rangers 0

Toronto Blue Jays 7, San Diego Padres 6 (11 innings)

Philadelphia Phillies 2, Colorado Rockies 1

Los Angeles Angels 10, Sacramento Athletics 5

Cleveland Guardians 7, Detroit Tigers 0

Milwaukee Brewers 8, Pittsburgh Pirates 5

Washington Nationals 8, Atlanta Braves 7 (10 innings)

Houston Astros 9, Seattle Mariners 2

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox – postponed, rain

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2025 NBA PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS, PRESENTED BY AT&T

BEST-OF-SEVEN – GAME TWO

Oklahoma City Thunder 118, Minnesota Timberwolves 103 (OKC leads 2-0(

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

WNBA TIP-OFF, PRESENTED BY CARMAX

Indiana Fever 81, Atlanta Dream 76

New York Liberty 99, Chicago Sky 74

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GEICO

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

BEST-OF-SEVEN – GAME TWO

Florida Panthers 5, Carolina Hurricanes 0 (series tied 1-1)

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL AT SAN MARNES, BILBAO, SPAIN

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Tottenham Hotspur FC (England) 1, Manchester United FC (England) 0

