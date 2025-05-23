Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, May 22, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. THURSDAY, MAY 22 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BASEBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS CLASS 1A – REGIONAL SEMIFINALS Carrollton 10, Metro-East Lutheran 0 Raymond Lincolnwood 5, Greenfield Northwestern 2 CLASS 2A – REGIONAL SEMIFINALS Breese Central 9, Carlyle 3 Columbia 5, Marquette Catholic 0 REGULAR SEASON Edwardsville 7, O’Fallon 0 Jersey 10, Granite City 0 Belleville West 5, Alton 3 Mascoutah 10, Rochester 0 Triad 4, Freeburg 3 Belleville East 10, Collinsville 5 SOFTBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS CLASS 1A – REGIONAL SEMIFINALS Dupo 4, Father McGivney Catholic 3 (8 innings) Okawville 11, New Athens 1 REGULAR SEASON Waterloo 15, Mascoutah 1 Jersey 4, Highland 3 Edwardsville 10, Collinsville 0 Triad 16, East St. Louis 0 BOYS VOLLEYBALL Edwardsville 25-26, O’Fallon 20-24 Article continues after sponsor message Belleville West 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 10-24 Alton 14-25-25, Granite Dity 25-12-22 Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Collinsville 19-15 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL New York Yankees 1, Texas Rangers 0 Toronto Blue Jays 7, San Diego Padres 6 (11 innings) Philadelphia Phillies 2, Colorado Rockies 1 Los Angeles Angels 10, Sacramento Athletics 5 Cleveland Guardians 7, Detroit Tigers 0 Milwaukee Brewers 8, Pittsburgh Pirates 5 Washington Nationals 8, Atlanta Braves 7 (10 innings) Houston Astros 9, Seattle Mariners 2 Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox – postponed, rain NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION 2025 NBA PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS, PRESENTED BY AT&T BEST-OF-SEVEN – GAME TWO Oklahoma City Thunder 118, Minnesota Timberwolves 103 (OKC leads 2-0( WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION WNBA TIP-OFF, PRESENTED BY CARMAX Indiana Fever 81, Atlanta Dream 76 New York Liberty 99, Chicago Sky 74 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE 2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GEICO EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL BEST-OF-SEVEN – GAME TWO Florida Panthers 5, Carolina Hurricanes 0 (series tied 1-1) FIFA WORLD SOCCER UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL AT SAN MARNES, BILBAO, SPAIN WEDNESDAY'S RESULT Tottenham Hotspur FC (England) 1, Manchester United FC (England) 0 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending