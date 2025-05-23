Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, May 22, 2025
THURSDAY, MAY 22 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BASEBALL
IHSA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 1A – REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Carrollton 10, Metro-East Lutheran 0
Raymond Lincolnwood 5, Greenfield Northwestern 2
CLASS 2A – REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Breese Central 9, Carlyle 3
Columbia 5, Marquette Catholic 0
REGULAR SEASON
Edwardsville 7, O’Fallon 0
Jersey 10, Granite City 0
Belleville West 5, Alton 3
Mascoutah 10, Rochester 0
Triad 4, Freeburg 3
Belleville East 10, Collinsville 5
SOFTBALL
IHSA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 1A – REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Dupo 4, Father McGivney Catholic 3 (8 innings)
Okawville 11, New Athens 1
REGULAR SEASON
Waterloo 15, Mascoutah 1
Jersey 4, Highland 3
Edwardsville 10, Collinsville 0
Triad 16, East St. Louis 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Edwardsville 25-26, O’Fallon 20-24
Belleville West 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 10-24
Alton 14-25-25, Granite Dity 25-12-22
Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Collinsville 19-15
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
New York Yankees 1, Texas Rangers 0
Toronto Blue Jays 7, San Diego Padres 6 (11 innings)
Philadelphia Phillies 2, Colorado Rockies 1
Los Angeles Angels 10, Sacramento Athletics 5
Cleveland Guardians 7, Detroit Tigers 0
Milwaukee Brewers 8, Pittsburgh Pirates 5
Washington Nationals 8, Atlanta Braves 7 (10 innings)
Houston Astros 9, Seattle Mariners 2
Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox – postponed, rain
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2025 NBA PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE
WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS, PRESENTED BY AT&T
BEST-OF-SEVEN – GAME TWO
Oklahoma City Thunder 118, Minnesota Timberwolves 103 (OKC leads 2-0(
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
WNBA TIP-OFF, PRESENTED BY CARMAX
Indiana Fever 81, Atlanta Dream 76
New York Liberty 99, Chicago Sky 74
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GEICO
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
BEST-OF-SEVEN – GAME TWO
Florida Panthers 5, Carolina Hurricanes 0 (series tied 1-1)
FIFA WORLD SOCCER
UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL AT SAN MARNES, BILBAO, SPAIN
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Tottenham Hotspur FC (England) 1, Manchester United FC (England) 0
