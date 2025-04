Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. THURSDAY, JANUARY 9, 2025, PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS BASKETBALL Jacksonville Routt Catholic 46, Carrollton 42 Highland 42, Waterloo 26 Father McGivney Catholic 39, White Hall North Greene 31 Roxana 49, Salem 43 Columbia 65, Freeburg 36 GIRLS BASKETBALL Salem 42, Roxana 31 Marquette Catholic 36, Granite City 25 O'Fallon 82, East St. Louis 20 Edwardsville 62, Collinsville 32 Belleville East 83, Belleville West 28 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 37, Metro-East Lutheran 13 Carlinville 42, Staunton 35 Alton 73. Chatham Glenwood 48 Breese Central 74, East Alton-Wood River 29 Columbia 48, Freeburg 41 Carlyle 46, Okawville 44 NCAA FOOTBALL COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF --- SEMIFINALS CAPITAL ONE ORANGE BOWL AT HARD ROCK STADIUM, MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (7) Notre Dame Fighting Irish 27, (6) Penn State Nittany Lions 24 NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL BIG TEN CONFERENCE Oregon Ducks 73. Ohio State Buckeyes 71 Purdue Boilermakers 68. Rutgers Scarlet Knights 50 Michigan State Spartans 88. Washington Huskies 54 OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Morehead State Eagles 59, Little Rock Trojans 53 Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks 85, Western Illinois Leathernecks 83 (OT) Southeast Missouri Redhawks 77, Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 66 Lindenwood Lions 72, Tennessee State Tigers 62 Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 69, Eastern Illinois Panthers 64 Article continues after sponsor message NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL BIG TEN CONFERENCE Illinois Fighting Illini 62, Iowa Hawkeyes 57 Oregon Ducks 63, Penn State Nittany Lions 61 OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Little Rock Trojans 69, Morehead State Eagles 59 Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks 73, Western Illinois Leathernecks 60 Lindenwood Lions 68, Tennessee State Tigers 54 Eastern Illinois Panthers 71, Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 40 Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 93, Southeast Missouri Redhawks 69 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE Georgia Bulldogs 74, Missouri Tigers 72 South Carolina Gamecocks 90, Texas A&M Aggies 49 Kentucky Wildcats 71, Florida Gators 55 Mississippi Rebels 87, Vanderbilt Commodores 59 LSU Tigers 89, Tennessee Lady Volunteers 87 Arkansas Razorbacks 59, Auburn Tigers 58 Mississippi State Bulldogs 81, Oklahoma Sooners 77 Texas Longhorns 84, Alabama Crimson Tide 40 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Cleveland Cavaliers 132, Toronto Raptors 126 Golden State Warriors 107, Detroit Pistons 104 Minnesota Timberwolves 104, Orlando Magic 89 Dallas Mavericks 117, Portland Trail Blazers 111 Houston Rockets 119, Memphis Grizzlies 115 Phoenix Suns 123, Atlanta Hawks 119 Miami Heat 97, Utah Jazz 92 Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Lakers --- postponed, wildfires in Los Angeles area. Make-up date to be announced. NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE St. Louis Blues 6, Anaheim Ducks 2 Buffalo Sabres 4, Ottawa Senators 0 Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Boston Bruins 1 New York Rangers 3, New Jersey Devils 2 (OT) Dallas Stars 4, Philadelphia Flyers 1 Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Edmonton Oilers 3 Columbus Blue Jackets 6, Seattle Kraken 2 Carolina Hurricanes 6, Toronto Maple Leafs 3 Colorado Avalanche 6, Minnesota Wild 1 New York Islanders 4, Vegas Golden Knights 0 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending