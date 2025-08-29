Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025
East Side loses close football opener to Bergen.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 28 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
FOOTBALL
Oradell, N.J. Bergen Catholic 22, East St. Louis 21
BOYS SOCCER
Waterloo 5, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0
Father McGivney Catholic 9, Trenton Wesclin 0
Maryville Christian 7, Breese Central 0
Jersey 10, Roxana 2
Carlyle 6, East Alton-Wood River 0
St. Charles, Mo. Duchesne Catholic 2, Civic Memorial 0
Marquette Catholic 5, Parkway North 0
Belleville West 1, Mascoutah 0
Gateway Legacy Christian (Florissant, Mo.) 7, Edwardsville 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Waterloo 22-25-25, O'Fallon 25-24-21
Columbia 25-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 17-5
Mascoutah 14-25-29, Breese Central 25-23-27
Collinsville 25-26-25, Highland 19-28-16
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL
Mascoutah 32, Belleville West 20
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
St. Louis Cardinals 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 1
Boston Red Sox 3, Baltimore Orioles 2
Arizona Diamondbacks 6, Milwaukee Brewers 4
Houston Astros 4, Colorado Rockies 3
San Francisco Giants 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Philadelphia Phillies 19, Atlanta Braves 4
Miami Marlins 7, New York Mets 4
New York Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 4
NCAA FOOTBALL
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
Missouri Tigers 61, Central Arkansas Bears 6
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
New York Liberty 89, Washington Mystics 63
Seattle Storm 93, Minnesota Lynx 70
Phoenix Mercury 83, Chicago Sky 79
