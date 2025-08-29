THURSDAY, AUGUST 28 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

FOOTBALL

Oradell, N.J. Bergen Catholic 22, East St. Louis 21

BOYS SOCCER

Waterloo 5, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0

Father McGivney Catholic 9, Trenton Wesclin 0

Maryville Christian 7, Breese Central 0

Jersey 10, Roxana 2

Carlyle 6, East Alton-Wood River 0

St. Charles, Mo. Duchesne Catholic 2, Civic Memorial 0

Marquette Catholic 5, Parkway North 0

Belleville West 1, Mascoutah 0

Gateway Legacy Christian (Florissant, Mo.) 7, Edwardsville 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Waterloo 22-25-25, O'Fallon 25-24-21

Columbia 25-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 17-5

Mascoutah 14-25-29, Breese Central 25-23-27

Collinsville 25-26-25, Highland 19-28-16

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

Mascoutah 32, Belleville West 20

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

St. Louis Cardinals 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 1

Boston Red Sox 3, Baltimore Orioles 2

Arizona Diamondbacks 6, Milwaukee Brewers 4

Houston Astros 4, Colorado Rockies 3

San Francisco Giants 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia Phillies 19, Atlanta Braves 4

Miami Marlins 7, New York Mets 4

New York Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 4

NCAA FOOTBALL

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Missouri Tigers 61, Central Arkansas Bears 6

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New York Liberty 89, Washington Mystics 63

Seattle Storm 93, Minnesota Lynx 70

Phoenix Mercury 83, Chicago Sky 79

