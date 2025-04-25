Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, April 24, 2025
THURSDAY, APRIL 24 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BASEBALL
Red Bud 6, Carlyle 1
Breese Central 14, East Alton-Wood River 2
Edwardsville 1, Collinsville 0
Alron 3, Belleville East 0
Freeburg 12, Salem 6
O’Fallon 7, Belleville West 6
Piasa Southwestern 6, Carlinville 0
Quincy 7, Granite City 3
Belleville Althoff Catholic 13, Maryville Christian 1
Father McGivney Catholic 20, Metro-East Lutheran 4
Winchester West Central 5, Greenfield Northwestern 2
Hardin Calhoun 2, Carrollton 0
SOFTBALL
Carrollton 6, Hardin Calhoun 4
Greenfield Northwestern 10, Winchester West Central 7
Carlinville 7, Springfield Sacred Heart-Grriffin Catholic 0
Belleville East 16, Alton 0
Dupo 2, New Athens 1
Salem 4, Freeburg 2
Breese Central 8, Roxana 7
Red Bud 6, Carlyle 1
Edwardsville 13, Collinsville 2
Columbia 10, East Alton-Wood River 0
Steeleville 8, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 2
Marissa-Coulterville 7, Valmeyer 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Granite City 1, Edwardsville 1
Father McGivney Catholic 4, Maryville Christian 0
Breese Central 2, Roxana 0
Waterloo 3, Civic Memorial 1
Triad 9, Highland 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Edwardsville 25-25, Maryville Christian 13-18
Alton 25-25, Granite City 19-18
Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Belleville West 8-7
BOYS TENNIS
Alton 9, Granite City 0 (Tuesday)
Granite City 9, Metro-East Lutheran 0
GIRLS LACROSSE
O’Fallon 17, Belleville West 1
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota Twins 0 (7 innings, rain)
Seattle Mariners 4, Boston Red Sox 3
Kansas City Royals 7-6, Colorado Rockies 4-2
San Francisco Giants 6, Milwaukee Brewers 5
Baltimore Orioles 2, Washington Nationals 1
Los Angeles Angels 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 2
Tampa Bay Rays 7, Arizona Diamondbacks 4 (10 innings)
Sacramento Athletics 4, Texas Rangers 3
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2025 NBA PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE
FIRST ROUND – BEST-OF-SEVEN
EASTERN CONFERENCE
New York Knicks 118, Detroit Pistons 116,(NY leads 2-1)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Oklahoma City Thunder 114, Memphis Grizzlies 108 (OKC leads 3-0)
Los Angeles Clippers 117, Denver Nuggets 83 (LAC leads 2-1)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND – BEST-OF-SEVEN
WESTERN CONFERENCE
St. Louis Blues 7, Winnipeg Jets 2 (WPG leads 2-1)
Minnesota Wild 5, Vegas Golden Knights 2 (MIN leads 2-1)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Florida Panthers 2, Tampa Bay Lightning 0 (FLA leads 2-0)
Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Ottawa Senators 2 (OT) (TOR leads 3-0)
