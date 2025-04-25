Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, April 24, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. THURSDAY, APRIL 24 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BASEBALL Red Bud 6, Carlyle 1 Breese Central 14, East Alton-Wood River 2 Edwardsville 1, Collinsville 0 Alron 3, Belleville East 0 Freeburg 12, Salem 6 O’Fallon 7, Belleville West 6 Piasa Southwestern 6, Carlinville 0 Quincy 7, Granite City 3 Belleville Althoff Catholic 13, Maryville Christian 1 Father McGivney Catholic 20, Metro-East Lutheran 4 Winchester West Central 5, Greenfield Northwestern 2 Hardin Calhoun 2, Carrollton 0 SOFTBALL Carrollton 6, Hardin Calhoun 4 Greenfield Northwestern 10, Winchester West Central 7 Carlinville 7, Springfield Sacred Heart-Grriffin Catholic 0 Belleville East 16, Alton 0 Dupo 2, New Athens 1 Salem 4, Freeburg 2 Breese Central 8, Roxana 7 Red Bud 6, Carlyle 1 Edwardsville 13, Collinsville 2 Columbia 10, East Alton-Wood River 0 Steeleville 8, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 2 Marissa-Coulterville 7, Valmeyer 0 GIRLS SOCCER Granite City 1, Edwardsville 1 Father McGivney Catholic 4, Maryville Christian 0 Breese Central 2, Roxana 0 Waterloo 3, Civic Memorial 1 Triad 9, Highland 0 BOYS VOLLEYBALL Edwardsville 25-25, Maryville Christian 13-18 Alton 25-25, Granite City 19-18 Article continues after sponsor message Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Belleville West 8-7 BOYS TENNIS Alton 9, Granite City 0 (Tuesday) Granite City 9, Metro-East Lutheran 0 GIRLS LACROSSE O’Fallon 17, Belleville West 1 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota Twins 0 (7 innings, rain) Seattle Mariners 4, Boston Red Sox 3 Kansas City Royals 7-6, Colorado Rockies 4-2 San Francisco Giants 6, Milwaukee Brewers 5 Baltimore Orioles 2, Washington Nationals 1 Los Angeles Angels 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 2 Tampa Bay Rays 7, Arizona Diamondbacks 4 (10 innings) Sacramento Athletics 4, Texas Rangers 3 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION 2025 NBA PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE FIRST ROUND – BEST-OF-SEVEN EASTERN CONFERENCE New York Knicks 118, Detroit Pistons 116,(NY leads 2-1) WESTERN CONFERENCE Oklahoma City Thunder 114, Memphis Grizzlies 108 (OKC leads 3-0) Los Angeles Clippers 117, Denver Nuggets 83 (LAC leads 2-1) NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE 2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND – BEST-OF-SEVEN WESTERN CONFERENCE St. Louis Blues 7, Winnipeg Jets 2 (WPG leads 2-1) Minnesota Wild 5, Vegas Golden Knights 2 (MIN leads 2-1) EASTERN CONFERENCE Florida Panthers 2, Tampa Bay Lightning 0 (FLA leads 2-0) Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Ottawa Senators 2 (OT) (TOR leads 3-0) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending