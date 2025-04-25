THURSDAY, APRIL 24 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Red Bud 6, Carlyle 1

Breese Central 14, East Alton-Wood River 2

Edwardsville 1, Collinsville 0

Alron 3, Belleville East 0

Freeburg 12, Salem 6

O’Fallon 7, Belleville West 6

Piasa Southwestern 6, Carlinville 0

Quincy 7, Granite City 3

Belleville Althoff Catholic 13, Maryville Christian 1

Father McGivney Catholic 20, Metro-East Lutheran 4

Winchester West Central 5, Greenfield Northwestern 2

Hardin Calhoun 2, Carrollton 0

SOFTBALL

Carrollton 6, Hardin Calhoun 4

Greenfield Northwestern 10, Winchester West Central 7

Carlinville 7, Springfield Sacred Heart-Grriffin Catholic 0

Belleville East 16, Alton 0

Dupo 2, New Athens 1

Salem 4, Freeburg 2

Breese Central 8, Roxana 7

Red Bud 6, Carlyle 1

Edwardsville 13, Collinsville 2

Columbia 10, East Alton-Wood River 0

Steeleville 8, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 2

Marissa-Coulterville 7, Valmeyer 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Granite City 1, Edwardsville 1

Father McGivney Catholic 4, Maryville Christian 0

Breese Central 2, Roxana 0

Waterloo 3, Civic Memorial 1

Triad 9, Highland 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville 25-25, Maryville Christian 13-18

Alton 25-25, Granite City 19-18

Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Belleville West 8-7

BOYS TENNIS

Alton 9, Granite City 0 (Tuesday)

Granite City 9, Metro-East Lutheran 0

GIRLS LACROSSE

O’Fallon 17, Belleville West 1

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota Twins 0 (7 innings, rain)

Seattle Mariners 4, Boston Red Sox 3

Kansas City Royals 7-6, Colorado Rockies 4-2

San Francisco Giants 6, Milwaukee Brewers 5

Baltimore Orioles 2, Washington Nationals 1

Los Angeles Angels 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 2

Tampa Bay Rays 7, Arizona Diamondbacks 4 (10 innings)

Sacramento Athletics 4, Texas Rangers 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2025 NBA PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE

FIRST ROUND – BEST-OF-SEVEN

EASTERN CONFERENCE

New York Knicks 118, Detroit Pistons 116,(NY leads 2-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Oklahoma City Thunder 114, Memphis Grizzlies 108 (OKC leads 3-0)

Los Angeles Clippers 117, Denver Nuggets 83 (LAC leads 2-1)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND – BEST-OF-SEVEN

WESTERN CONFERENCE

St. Louis Blues 7, Winnipeg Jets 2 (WPG leads 2-1)

Minnesota Wild 5, Vegas Golden Knights 2 (MIN leads 2-1)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Florida Panthers 2, Tampa Bay Lightning 0 (FLA leads 2-0)

Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Ottawa Senators 2 (OT) (TOR leads 3-0)

