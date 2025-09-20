Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Sept. 19, 2025
Carrollton, MELHS, Edwardsville, Calhoun, Belleville East, East St. Louis, Triad, Collinsville, Carlinville, Greenfield-Northwestern post wins.
WEEK FOUR PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Edwardsville 48, Belleville West 30
East St. Louis 60, Alton 6
Belleville East 23, O’Fallon 0
Triad 28, Civic Memorial 27
Highland 68, Jersey 21
Mascoutah 24, Waterloo 19
Columbia 34, Roxana 29
Breese Central 49, Freeburg 0
Salem 56, East Alton-Wood River 0
Carlinville 40, Staunton 17
Vandalia 48, Piasa Southwestern 0
Hardin Calhoun 66, White Hall North Greene 0
Carrollton 14, Winchester West Central 12
Greenfield Northwestern 43, Pleasant Hill 6
Centralia 42, Granite City 6
Marion 56, Belleville Althoff Catholic 24
Red Bud 25, Carlyle 20
Cahokia 52, Carbondale 12
Collinsville 28, Mt. Vernon 23
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 52, Harrisburg 21
Dupo 20, Trenton Wesclin 13
Moweaqua Central A&M 48, Madison 24
Metro-East Lutheran 67, Farmer City Blue Ridge 8
