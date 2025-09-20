WEEK FOUR PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Edwardsville 48, Belleville West 30

East St. Louis 60, Alton 6

Belleville East 23, O’Fallon 0

Triad 28, Civic Memorial 27

Highland 68, Jersey 21

Mascoutah 24, Waterloo 19

Columbia 34, Roxana 29

Breese Central 49, Freeburg 0

Salem 56, East Alton-Wood River 0

Carlinville 40, Staunton 17

Vandalia 48, Piasa Southwestern 0

Hardin Calhoun 66, White Hall North Greene 0

Carrollton 14, Winchester West Central 12

Greenfield Northwestern 43, Pleasant Hill 6

Centralia 42, Granite City 6

Marion 56, Belleville Althoff Catholic 24

Red Bud 25, Carlyle 20

Cahokia 52, Carbondale 12

Collinsville 28, Mt. Vernon 23

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 52, Harrisburg 21

Dupo 20, Trenton Wesclin 13

Moweaqua Central A&M 48, Madison 24

Metro-East Lutheran 67, Farmer City Blue Ridge 8

