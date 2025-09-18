Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Sept. 17, 2025 McGivney, Belleville East boys soccer capture wins, Belleville West wins big in girls tennis match. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS SOCCER Father McGivney Catholic 1, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0 Belleville East 1, Granite City 0 GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL East St. Louis 25, Edwardsville 7 GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY TUESDAY'S RESULT John Burroughs School 8, Edwardsville 0 GIRLS TENNIS Belleville West 9, Granite City 0 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-25, O'Fallon 14-21 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 26-25, Chester 24-21 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Cincinnati Reds 6, St. Louis Cardinals 2 Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh Pirates 4 Baltimore Orioles 3, Chicago White Sox 1 San Francisco Giants 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 1 (11 innings) Atlanta Braves 9, Washington Nationals 4 Cleveland Guardians 4, Detroit Tigers 0 Article continues after sponsor message Boston Red Sox 5, Sacramento Athletics 4 (10 innings) Tampa Bay Rays 2, Toronto Blue Jays 1 San Diego Padres 7, New York Mets 4 Milwaukee Brewers 9, Los Angeles Angels 2 New York Yankees 10, Minnesota Twins 5 Kansas City Royals 7 Seattle Mariners 5 Houston Astros 5, Texas Rangers 2 Miami Marlins 8, Colorado Rockies 4 Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Philadelphia Phillies 0 WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE LEAGUE QUARTERFINALS --- BEST-OF-THREE Phoenix Mercury 86. New York Liberty 60 (series tied 1-1) Minnesota Lynx 75. Golden State Valkyries 74 (MIN wins 2-0) (NOTE: Kate Martin: Edwardsville/Golden State: Five points, one rebound.) MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER New York City FC 3, Columbus Crew SC 2 Real Salt Lake 1, Los Angeles FC 4 FIFA WORLD SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- LEAGUE STAGE FC Olymiakos (Greece) 0, Pafos FC (Cyprus) 0 FC Slavia Prague (Czechia) 2, FK Bodo/Glimt (Norway) 2 Paris Saint-Germaine (France) 4, FC Atalanta (Italy) 0 Liverpool FC (England) 3, Atletico Madrid CF (Spain) 2 FC Bayern Munich (Germany) 3, Chelsea FC (England) 1 AFC Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 0, FC Inter Milan (Italy) 2 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! With CJ Nasello: Ft. Mega Raffle, & Blog Talk! Trending