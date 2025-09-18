WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

Father McGivney Catholic 1, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0

Belleville East 1, Granite City 0

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

East St. Louis 25, Edwardsville 7

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

TUESDAY'S RESULT

John Burroughs School 8, Edwardsville 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Belleville West 9, Granite City 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-25, O'Fallon 14-21

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 26-25, Chester 24-21

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Cincinnati Reds 6, St. Louis Cardinals 2

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh Pirates 4

Baltimore Orioles 3, Chicago White Sox 1

San Francisco Giants 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 1 (11 innings)

Atlanta Braves 9, Washington Nationals 4

Cleveland Guardians 4, Detroit Tigers 0

Boston Red Sox 5, Sacramento Athletics 4 (10 innings)

Tampa Bay Rays 2, Toronto Blue Jays 1

San Diego Padres 7, New York Mets 4

Milwaukee Brewers 9, Los Angeles Angels 2

New York Yankees 10, Minnesota Twins 5

Kansas City Royals 7 Seattle Mariners 5

Houston Astros 5, Texas Rangers 2

Miami Marlins 8, Colorado Rockies 4

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Philadelphia Phillies 0

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE

LEAGUE QUARTERFINALS --- BEST-OF-THREE

Phoenix Mercury 86. New York Liberty 60 (series tied 1-1)

Minnesota Lynx 75. Golden State Valkyries 74 (MIN wins 2-0) (NOTE: Kate Martin: Edwardsville/Golden State: Five points, one rebound.)

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

New York City FC 3, Columbus Crew SC 2

Real Salt Lake 1, Los Angeles FC 4

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- LEAGUE STAGE

FC Olymiakos (Greece) 0, Pafos FC (Cyprus) 0

FC Slavia Prague (Czechia) 2, FK Bodo/Glimt (Norway) 2

Paris Saint-Germaine (France) 4, FC Atalanta (Italy) 0

Liverpool FC (England) 3, Atletico Madrid CF (Spain) 2

FC Bayern Munich (Germany) 3, Chelsea FC (England) 1

AFC Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 0, FC Inter Milan (Italy) 2

