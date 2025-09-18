Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Sept. 17, 2025
McGivney, Belleville East boys soccer capture wins, Belleville West wins big in girls tennis match.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS SOCCER
Father McGivney Catholic 1, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0
Belleville East 1, Granite City 0
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL
East St. Louis 25, Edwardsville 7
GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY
TUESDAY'S RESULT
John Burroughs School 8, Edwardsville 0
GIRLS TENNIS
Belleville West 9, Granite City 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-25, O'Fallon 14-21
Waterloo Gibault Catholic 26-25, Chester 24-21
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Cincinnati Reds 6, St. Louis Cardinals 2
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh Pirates 4
Baltimore Orioles 3, Chicago White Sox 1
San Francisco Giants 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 1 (11 innings)
Atlanta Braves 9, Washington Nationals 4
Cleveland Guardians 4, Detroit Tigers 0
Boston Red Sox 5, Sacramento Athletics 4 (10 innings)
Tampa Bay Rays 2, Toronto Blue Jays 1
San Diego Padres 7, New York Mets 4
Milwaukee Brewers 9, Los Angeles Angels 2
New York Yankees 10, Minnesota Twins 5
Kansas City Royals 7 Seattle Mariners 5
Houston Astros 5, Texas Rangers 2
Miami Marlins 8, Colorado Rockies 4
Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Philadelphia Phillies 0
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE
LEAGUE QUARTERFINALS --- BEST-OF-THREE
Phoenix Mercury 86. New York Liberty 60 (series tied 1-1)
Minnesota Lynx 75. Golden State Valkyries 74 (MIN wins 2-0) (NOTE: Kate Martin: Edwardsville/Golden State: Five points, one rebound.)
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
New York City FC 3, Columbus Crew SC 2
Real Salt Lake 1, Los Angeles FC 4
FIFA WORLD SOCCER
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- LEAGUE STAGE
FC Olymiakos (Greece) 0, Pafos FC (Cyprus) 0
FC Slavia Prague (Czechia) 2, FK Bodo/Glimt (Norway) 2
Paris Saint-Germaine (France) 4, FC Atalanta (Italy) 0
Liverpool FC (England) 3, Atletico Madrid CF (Spain) 2
FC Bayern Munich (Germany) 3, Chelsea FC (England) 1
AFC Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 0, FC Inter Milan (Italy) 2
