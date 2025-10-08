Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, Oct. 6, 2025
Triad, McGivney post boys soccer wins, Althoff records girls volleyball win, LA, Brewers win in baseball playoffs.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 6 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
BOYS SOCCER
Triad 3, Rochester 0
Trenton Wesclin 4, Carlyle 2
Columbia 4, Marquette Catholic 3
Father McGivney Catholic 2, Granite City 0
Collinsville 1, Waterloo 0
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL
IHSA PLAYOFFS
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
AT MAHOMET-SEYMOUR
Danville 18, Peoria Central 13
Edwardsville 39, Urbana 0
Mahomet-Seymour 40, Champaign Centennial 6
AT MASCOUTAH
Belleville West 32, Champaign Central 30
Mascoutah 31, Peoria Manuel 18
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Red Bud 25-25, Waterloo 23-22
Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Trenton Wesclin 18-12
Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 23-18
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-25, Freeburg 16-15
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON
NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES, PRESENTED BY BOOKING.COM --- BEST-OF-FIVE
GAME TWO
Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Philadelphia Phillies 3 (LAD leads 2-0)
Milwaukee Brewers 7, Chicago Cubs 3 (MIL leads 2-0)
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK FIVE
Jacksonville Jaguars 31, Kansas City Chiefs 28
More like this: