Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, March 17, and Sunday, March 16, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MONDAY, MARCH 17 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BASEBALL St. Louis Home School Patriots 8, Valmeyer 1 Virden North Mac 14, East Alton-Wood River 0 Father McGivney Catholic 12, Vandalia 0 Roxana 13, Maryville Christian 0 Marquette Catholic 5, Gillespie 4 Metro-East Lutheran 14, Dupo 3 SOFTBALL Dupo 12, Metro-East Lutheran 2 Triad 15, Murphysboro 8 East Alton-Wood River 8, Civic Memorial 2 Collinsville 5, Father McGivney Catholic 4 Carlinville 7, Highland 0 Columbia 14, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 3 GIRLS SOCCER Metro-East Lutheran 2, East Alton-Wood River 1 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 9, Piasa Southwestern 0 Belleville Althoff Catholic 5, Rochester 4 Belleville West 4, Civic Memorial 0 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 3, Breese Central 0 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL REGULAR SEASON MLB WORLD TOUR AT TOKYO DOME, TOKYO, JAPAN Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 1 SPRING TRAINING St. Louis Cardinals 6, Washington Nationals 2 Baltimore Orioles 12, Boston Red Sox 3 Boston Red Sox 2, Atlanta Braves 1 Pittsburgh Pirates 4, Minnesota Twins 2 Detroit Tigers 9, Pittsburgh Pirates 6 Philadelphia Phillies 4, Toronto Blue Jays 2 Toronto Blue Jays 6, New York Yankees 5 New York Mets 6, Miami Marlins 5 Tampa Bay Rays 2, New York Mets 0 Kansas City Royals 12, Arizona Diamondbacks 1 Sacramento Athletics 7, Seattle Mariners 6 Sam Francisco Giants 3, Chicago White Sox 0 Los Angeles Angels 11, Arizona Diamondbacks 5 San Diego Padres 14, Milwaukee Brewers 8 Cleveland Guardians 3, Cincinnati Reds 0 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION New York Knicks 116, Miami Heat 95 Houston Rockets 144, Philadelphia 76ers 137 (OT) Indiana Pacers 132, Minnesota Timberwolves 130 (OT) Detroit Pistons 127, New Orleans Pelicans 81 Chicago Bulls 111, Utah Jazz 97 Denver Nuggets 114, Golden State Warriors 105 Phoenix Suns 129, Toronto Raptors 89 Sacramento Kings 132, Memphis Grizzlies 122 Portland Trail Blazers 112, Washington Wizards 97 Los Angeles Lakers 125, San Antonio Spurs 109 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Buffalo Sabres 3, Boston Bruins 2 (OT) Tampa Bay Lightning 2, Philadelphia Flyers 0 New Jersey Devils 2, Columbus Blue Jackets 1 Toronto Maple Leafs 6. Calgary Flames 2 Minnesota Wild 3, Los Angeles Kings 1 SUNDAY, MARCH 16 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD Article continues after sponsor message NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT, AT CAPITAL ONE ARENA, WASHINGTON CHAMPIONSHIP GAME Virginia Commonwealth Rams 68m George Mason Patriots 63 BIG TEN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT, INDIANAPOLIS CHAMPIONSHIP GAME Michigan Wolverines 59, Wisconsin Badgers 53 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT, AT BRIDGESTONE ARENA, NASHVILLE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME Florida Gators 86, Tennessee Volunteers 77 NCAA TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE THURSDAY, MAR. 20 (16) SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (Ohio Valley Conference) vs. (1) Houston Cougars (Big XII Conference) at INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan., 1 p.m. (TBS) (11) Drake Bulldogs (Missouri Valley Conference) vs. (6) Missouri Tigers (Southeastern Conference) at INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan., 6:35 p.m. (truTV) FRIDAY, MAR. 21 (11) Xavier Musketeers (Big East Conference) (11) Texas Longhorns (Southeastern Conference) winner vs. (6) Illinois Fighting Illini (Big Ten Conference) at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, 8:45 p.m. (CBS) NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT, AT FORD CENTER, EVANSVILLE, IND. CHAMPIONSHIP GAME Murray State Racers 82, Belmont Bruins 63 NCAA TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE SATURDAY, MAR. 22 (9) Creighton Bluejays (Big East Conference) vs. (8) Illinois Fighting Illini (Big Ten Conference), at Moody Center, Austin, Tex., 6:15 p.m. (ESPNEWS) MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING Miami Marlins 11, St. Louis Cardinals 5 Baltimore Orioles 7, Detroit Tigers 1 Boston Red Sox 6, Minnesota Twins 5 New York Yankees 7, Tampa Bay Rays 5 Philadelphia Phillies 12, Baltimore Orioles 1 Pittsburgh Pirates 4, New York Yankees 3 Tampa Bay Rays 11, Washington Nationals 5 Toronto Blue Jays 6, Atlanta Braves 2 Houston Astros 5, New York Mets 0 San Francisco Giants 7, Sacramento Athletics 4 Seattle Mariners 8, Cincinnati Reds 3 Arizona Diamondbacks 5, San Diego Padres 4 Milwaukee Brewers 8, Cleveland Guardians 2 Kansas City Royals 10, Colorado Rockies 2 San Diego Padres 4, Los Angeles Angels 2 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Philadelphia 76ers 130, Dallas Mavericks 125 Orlando Magic 108, Cleveland Cavaliers 103 Los Angeles Lakers 107, Phoenix Suns 96 Brooklyn Nets 122, Atlanta Hawks 114 Portland Trail Blazers 105, Toronto Raptors 102 Minnesota Timberwolves 128, Utah Jazz 122 Los Angeles Clippers 123, Charlotte Hornets 88 Oklahoma City Thunder 121, Milwaukee Bucks 105 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE St. Louis Blues 7, Anaheim Ducks 2 Detroit Red Wings 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0 Colorado Avalanche 4, Dallas Stars 3 (OT) Edmonton Oilers 3, New York Rangers 1 New York Islanders 4, Florida Panthers 2 Utah Hockey Club 3, Vancouver Canucks 1 Winnipeg Jets 3, Seattle Kraken 2 (OT) MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Philadelphia Union FC 0, Nashville SC 3 Portland Timbers FC 1, Los Angeles Galaxy 1 Atlanta United FC 1, Inter Miami CF 2 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending