MONDAY, MARCH 10 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS BASKETBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS – SUPER-SECTIONAL GAMES/STATE QUARTERFINALS – ELITE EIGHT CLASS 1A AT EASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, CHARLESTON Effingham St. Anthony Catholic 62, Mounds Meridian 58 AT NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY CONVOCATION CENTER Lanark Eastland 51, Aurora Christian 43 AT JACKSONVILLE BOWL Peoria Christian 66, Greenfield Northwestern 49 AT CEFCU ARENA, ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY Chicago Hope Academy 47, LeRoy 44 CLASS 2A AT BANTERRA CENTER, SIU-CARBONDALE Belleville Althoff Catholic 48, Teutopolis 37 AT JOLIET CENTRAL Chicago Dyett 40, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 36 AT BANK OF SPRINGFIELD CENTER Peoria Manual 52, Williamsville 28 AT STERLING Chicago Christ The King Catholic 58, Rock Falls 44 CLASS 3A AT CREDIT UNION 1 ARENA, UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS-CHICAGO;' Chicago St. Patrick 49, Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic 48 AT NOW ARENA, HOFFMAN ESTATES' Chicago DePaul College Prep Catholic 69, Maple Park Kaneland 28 AT PONTIAC Chicago Brother Rice Catholic 60, Peoria Central 41 AT BANK OF SPRINGFIELD CENTER Chatham Glenwood 43, Triad 41 CLASS 4A AT CREDIT UNION 1 ARENA, UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS-CHICAGO Richton Park Rich Township 70, Chicago Kenwood 65 AT NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY CONVOCATION CENTER Gurnee Warren 60, Rolling Meadows 48 AT NOW ARENA, HOFFMAN ESTATES Evanston 47, Glen Ellyn Glenbard West 42 AT CEFCU ARENA, ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY Lisle Benet Academy 58, Quincy 50 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING New York Mets 8, St. Louis Cardinals 0 New York Yankees 10, Detroit Tigers 3 Philadelphia Phillies 4, Minnesota Twins 1 Tampa Bay Rays 4, Atlanta Braves 3 Toronto Blue Jays 8, Houston Astros 3 Washington Nationals 9, Miami Marlins 9 Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Arizona Diamondbacks 2 Chicago White Sox 10, Sacramento Athletics 3 Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland Guardians 4 Cleveland Guardians 5, Kansas City Royals 2 Cincinnati Reds 9, San Diego Padres 3 Los Angeles Angels 12, Colorado Rockies 3 Milwaukee Brewers 7, Seattle Mariners 3 San Francisco Giants 8, Colorado Rockies 2 Baltimore Orioles 6, Pittsburgh Pirates 3 Miami Marlins 10, Washington Nationals 5 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Atlanta Hawks 132, Philadelphia 76ers 123 Boston Celtics 114, Utah Jazz 18 Brooklyn Nets 111, Los Angeles Lakers 108 Charlotte Hornets 105, Miami Heat 102 Toronto Raptors 119, Washington Wizards 104 Chicago Bulls 121, Indiana Pacers 103 Houston Rockets 97, Orlando Magic 84 Memphis Grizzlies 120, Phoenix Suns 118 Denver Nuggets 140, Oklahoma City Thunder 127 Dallas Mavericks 133, San Antonio Spurs 129 Golden State Warriors 130, Portland Trail Blazers 120 New York Knicks 130, Sacramento Kings 104 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Buffalo Sabres 3, Edmonton Oilers 2 Ottawa Senators 2, Detroit Red Wings 1 Colorado Avalanche 3, Chicago Blackhawks 0 Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Utah Hockey Club 3 (Shootout, TOR wins 2-1)