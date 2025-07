Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, June 2, Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. TUESDAY, JUNE 3 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD SOFTBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS CLASS 3A --- SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS Centralia 4, Olney Richland County 0 Marion 3, Waterloo 1 CLASS 4A --- SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS Edwardsville 7, Belleville East 6 Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Minooka 0 GIRLS SOCCER IHSA PLAYOFFS --- SUPER-SECTIONALS/STATE QUARTERFINALS CLASS 2A AT CHICAGO DE LA SALLE CATHOLIC Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic 5, Crystal Lake Central 3 AT TRIAD Springfield 2, Triad 1 AT WASHINGTON Peoria Notre Dame Catholic 3. New Lenox Providence Catholic 0 AT WHEATON ST. FRANCIS CATHOLIC LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 2, Belvidere North 0 CLASS 3A AT BARRINGTON Barrington 3, Libertyville 1 AT BLOOMINGTON O'Fallon 3, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 0 AT DOMINICAN UNIVERSITY, RIVER FOREST Chicago Lane Tech 1, Elmhurst York 0 (After Extra Time, Lane Tech wins penalty kick shootout) AT STREAMWOOD Naperville North 4, Wheaton-Warrenville South 3 (After Extra Time, Naperville North wins penalty kick shootout) BOYS VOLLEYBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS --- SECTIONAL FINALS/ROUND OF 16 AT BARRINGTON Winnetka New Trier 23-25-25, Libertyville 25-23-19 AT BELLEVILLE WEST O'Fallon 23-31-25, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 25-29-21 AT CHICAGO DE LA SALLE CATHOLIC Chicago Marist Catholic 25-25, Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic 9-13 AT CHICAGO DE PAUL COLLEGE PREP CATHOLIC Chicago Lane Tech 25-25, Chicago DePaul College Prep Catholic 21-21 AT DARIEN HINSDALE SOUTH Glen Ellyn Glenbard West 25-25, Plainfield South 17-17 AT HINSDALE CENTRAL Orland Park Carl Sandburg 25-28, Oak Park-River Forest 22-26 AT SCHAUMBURG Roselle Lake Park 21-25-25, Arlington Heights Hersey 25-17-13 AT SOUTH ELGIN Wheaton-Warrenville South 25-25, Wheaton North 12-21 AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL Festus, Mo., Post 253 JV 9, Alton Post 126 U-15 Red 1 Alton Post 126 Seniors 4, Trenton Post 778 3 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Kansas City Royals 10, St. Louis Cardinals 7 Colorado Rockies 3, Miami Marlins 2 Houston Astros 3, Pittsburgh Pirates 0 Chicago Cubs 8, Washington Nationals 3 New York Yankees 3, Cleveland Guardians 2 Philadelphia Phillies 8, Toronto Blue Jays 3 Los Angeles Angels 4, Boston Red Sox 3 (10 innings) Cincinnati Reds 4, Milwaukee Brewers 2 Arizona Diamondbacks 8, Atlanta Breves 3 Tampa Bay Rays 5, Texas Rangers 1 Article continues after sponsor message San Diego Padres 3, San Francisco Giants 2 (10 innings) Minnesota Twins 10, Sacramento Athletics 3 Los Angeles Dodgers 6, New York Mets 5 (10 innings) WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION WNBA COMMISSIONER'S CUP --- GROUP STAGE Indiana Fever 86, Washington Mystics 75 Minnesota Lynx 88, Phoenix Mercury 65 Seattle Storm 83, Dallas Wings 77 FIFA WORLD SOCCER WOMEN'S INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY AT ENERGIZER PARK, ST. LOUIS, MO. United States 4, Jamaica 0 MONDAY, JUNE 2 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BASEBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS --- SUPER-SECTIONAL GAMES/STATE QUARTERFINALS CLASS 1A AT ILLINOIS WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY, BLOOMINGTON Lexington 5, Catlin Salt Fork 3 AT SIU-CARBONDALE Pawnee 5, Waltonville 4 AT NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, DE KALB Ottawa Marquette Catholic 6, Fulton 3 AT LINCOLN LAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE, SPRINGFIELD Father McGivney Catholic 4, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 3 (8 innings) CLASS 2A AT SIU-CARBONDALE Teutopolis 6, DuQuoin 5 AT GENESEO Eureka 4, Wilmington 0 AT NORTHWESTERN MEDICINE FIELD, GENEVA Sterling Newman Central Catholic 6, Chicago Hope Academy 1 AT LINCOLN LAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE, SPRINGFIELD Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 4, Monticello 3 SOFTBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS --- SUPER-SECTIONAL GAMES/STATE QUARTERFINALS CLASS 1A AT ATHENS Carrollton 4, Havana 3 (11 innings) AT ILLINOIS WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY, BLOOMINGTON LeRoy 9, Serena 3 AT SIU-CARBONDALE Casey-Westfield 4, Waltonville 0 AT STERLING Dakota 2, Henry-Senachwine 0 CLASS 2A AT SIU-CARBONDALE Carterville 8, Newton 0 AT MILLIKEN UNIVERSITY, DECATUR Auburn 2, Tolono Unity 0 AT EASTSIDE CENTRE, EAST PEORIA Beecher 4, Brimfield 3 AT BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, LISLE Poplar Grove North Boone 7, Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic 6 AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL Alton Post 126 8, Marissa Post 172 1 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Colorado Rockies 6, Miami Marlins 4 Los Angeles Angels 7, Boston Red Sox 6 Milwaukee Brewers 3, Cincinnati Reds 2 Detroit Tigers 13, Chicago White Sox 1 San Diego Padres 1, San Francisco Giants 0 (10 innings) Minnesota Twins 10, Sacramento Athletics 4 New York Mets 4, Los Angeles Dodgers 3 (10 innings) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending