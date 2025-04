Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, Feb. 17, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS BASKETBALL Columbia 68, Freeburg 38 Waterloo 66, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 45 Hillsboro 69, Marquette Catholic 63 Breese Central 90, East Alton-Wood River 26 O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 59, Lebanon 50 Father McGivney Catholic 69, Sandoval 57 Steeleville 66, Valmeyer 51 New Athens 78, Marissa-Coulterville 70 White Hall North Greene 60, Mt. Olive 30 GIRLS BASKETBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS CLASS 1A Mt. Sterling Brown County 57, Pleasant Hill 45 Carrollton 78, Winchester West Central 66 Okawville 51, Dupo 19 Sandoval 37, Maryville Christian 30 Father McGivney Catholic 44, Louisville North Clay 18 CLASS 2A Carlinville 75, Auburn 46 Breese Central 59, Red Bud 20 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 50, Columbia 33 Staunton 49, Roxana 33 Marquette Catholic 39, Gillespie 32 Nashville 59, Trenton Wesclin 15 Carlyle 49, Pinckneyville 45 Article continues after sponsor message CLASS 3A Freeburg 50, Waterloo 49 Springfield 52, Jersey 32 Civic Memorial 57, Mattoon 28 Highland 40, Olney Richland County 24 Triad 52, Salem 37 CLASS 4A O'Fallon 65, Belleville West 31 Belleville East 54, Collinsville 23 Alton 77, Granite City 17 Quincy 42, Edwardsville 36 NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Northern Iowa Panthers 74, Murray State Racers 67 NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL BIG TEN CONFERENCE Ohio State Buckeyes 86, Iowa Hawkeyes 78 (OT) Maryland Terrapins 85, Michigan Wolverines 77 Northwestern Wildcats 69m Rutgers Scarlet Knights 59 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE Alabama Crimson Tide 88, Texas A&M Aggies 49 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE FOUR NATIONS FACE-OFF --- ROUND ROBIN AT TD GARDEN, BOSTON Canada 5, Finland 3 Sweden 2, United States 1 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending