MONDAY, APRIL 14 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 10, Sparta 0

Belleville East 11, Freeburg 1

Granite City 7, Jacksonville 6

Metro-East Lutheran 11, East Alton-Wood River 0

Father McGivney Catholic 15, Piasa Southwestern 0

St. Louis Home School Patriots 12, Valmeyer 8

Triad 4, Civic Memorial 3

Red Bud 10, Columbia 8

Waterloo 3, Mascoutah 0

Highland 11, Jersey 1

Collinsville 8, Marquette Catholic 7

Winchester West Central 5, Hardin Calhoun 4

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 4, Greenfield Northwestern 0

SOFTBALL

Civic Memorial 9, Jersey 5

Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 4, Breese Central 1

Waterloo 13, Triad 7

Dupo 6, Marissa-Coulterville 5

Gillespie 15, Collinsville 2

Mascoutah 13, Highland 1

Sparta 12, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 6

GIRLS SOCCER

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 7, Roxana 2

Father McGivney Catholic 8, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0

Litchfield 11, Metro-East Lutheran 2

Marquette Catholic 2, Civic Memorial 1

Columbia 1, Waterloo 0

O'Fallon 4, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0

GIRLS LACROSSE

Edwardsville 9, Whitfield 2

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

O'Fallon 19-25-21-25-15, St. Louis University High 25-21-25-21-12

Belleville East 25-25, Cape Girardeau, Mo., Notre Dame Catholic 13-11

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

St. Louis Cardinals 8, Houston Astros 3

Pittsburgh Pirates 10, Washington Nationals 3

San Francisco Giants 10, Philadelphia Phillies 4

Tampa Bay Rays 16, Boston Red Sox 1

New York Yankees 4, Kansas City Royals 1

Atlanta Braves 8, Toronto Blue Jays 4

Detroit Tigers 9, Milwaukee Brewers 1

New York Mets 5, Minnesota Twins 1

San Diego Padres 10, Chicago Cubs 4

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Colorado Rockies 3

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Chicago Blackhawks 4, Montreal Canadiens 3 (Shootout, CHI wins 1-0)

Detroit Red Wings 6, Dallas Stars 4

New York Rangers 5, Florida Panthers 3

Utah Hockey Club 7, Nashville Predators 3

Los Angeles Kings 5, Edmonton Oilers 0

Vancouver Canucks 2, San Jose Sharks 1 (OT)

