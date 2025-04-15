Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, April 14, 2025
BASEBALL
Waterloo Gibault Catholic 10, Sparta 0
Belleville East 11, Freeburg 1
Granite City 7, Jacksonville 6
Metro-East Lutheran 11, East Alton-Wood River 0
Father McGivney Catholic 15, Piasa Southwestern 0
St. Louis Home School Patriots 12, Valmeyer 8
Triad 4, Civic Memorial 3
Red Bud 10, Columbia 8
Waterloo 3, Mascoutah 0
Highland 11, Jersey 1
Collinsville 8, Marquette Catholic 7
Winchester West Central 5, Hardin Calhoun 4
Jacksonville Routt Catholic 4, Greenfield Northwestern 0
SOFTBALL
Civic Memorial 9, Jersey 5
Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 4, Breese Central 1
Waterloo 13, Triad 7
Dupo 6, Marissa-Coulterville 5
Gillespie 15, Collinsville 2
Mascoutah 13, Highland 1
Sparta 12, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 6
GIRLS SOCCER
Waterloo Gibault Catholic 7, Roxana 2
Father McGivney Catholic 8, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0
Litchfield 11, Metro-East Lutheran 2
Marquette Catholic 2, Civic Memorial 1
Columbia 1, Waterloo 0
O'Fallon 4, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0
GIRLS LACROSSE
Edwardsville 9, Whitfield 2
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
O'Fallon 19-25-21-25-15, St. Louis University High 25-21-25-21-12
Belleville East 25-25, Cape Girardeau, Mo., Notre Dame Catholic 13-11
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
St. Louis Cardinals 8, Houston Astros 3
Pittsburgh Pirates 10, Washington Nationals 3
San Francisco Giants 10, Philadelphia Phillies 4
Tampa Bay Rays 16, Boston Red Sox 1
New York Yankees 4, Kansas City Royals 1
Atlanta Braves 8, Toronto Blue Jays 4
Detroit Tigers 9, Milwaukee Brewers 1
New York Mets 5, Minnesota Twins 1
San Diego Padres 10, Chicago Cubs 4
Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Colorado Rockies 3
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Chicago Blackhawks 4, Montreal Canadiens 3 (Shootout, CHI wins 1-0)
Detroit Red Wings 6, Dallas Stars 4
New York Rangers 5, Florida Panthers 3
Utah Hockey Club 7, Nashville Predators 3
Los Angeles Kings 5, Edmonton Oilers 0
Vancouver Canucks 2, San Jose Sharks 1 (OT)
