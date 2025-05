Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - May 7, 2025 WEDNESDAY, MAY 7 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BASEBALL Highland 4, Civic Memorial 0 Freeburg 6, Collinsville 5 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 4, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1 Waterloo 7, DuQuoin 2 Breese Central 6, Belleville East 2 Belleville Althoff Catholic 2, Granite City 1 SOFTBALL Freeburg 3, Belleville West 0 Waterloo 15, Highland 1 Red Bud 9, DuQuoin 1 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 10, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 0 GIRLS SOCCER Father McGivney Catholic 2, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1 Columbia 4, Freeburg 1 BOYS VOLLEYBALL O'Fallon 25-25, Alton 7-9 Collinsville 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 13-17 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL St. Louis Cardinals 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 0 Cleveland Guardians 8, Washington Nationals 6 Houston Astros 9, Milwaukee Brewers 1 Sam Francisco Giants 3, Chicago Cubs 1 Seattle Mariners 6, Sacramento Athletics 5 New York Mets 7, Arizona Diamondbacks 1 Los Angeles Dodgers 10, Miami Marlins 1 Boston Red Sox 6, Texas Rangers 4 Philadelphia Phillies 7, Tampa Bay Rays 0 New York Yankees 4, San Diego Padres 3 (10 innings) Cincinnati Reds 4, Atlanta Braves 3 Minnesota Twins 5, Baltimore Orioles 2 Kansas City Royals 2, Chicago White Sox 1 Detroit Tigers 8, Colorado Rockies 6 (10 innings) Los Angeles Angels 5, Toronto Blue Jays 4 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION 2025 NBA PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS --- BEST-OF-SEVEN EASTERN CONFERENCE Article continues after sponsor message New York Knicks 91, Boston Celtics 90 (NY leads 2-0) WESTERN CONFERENCE Oklahoma City Thunder 149, Denver Nuggets 106 (series tied 1-1) WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON Atlanta Dream 80, Washington Mystics 70 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE 2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GEICO SECOND ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN WESTERN CONFERENCE Dallas Stars 3, Winnipeg Jets 2 (DAL leads 1-0) EASTERN CONFERENCE Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Florida Panthers 3 (TOR leads 2-0) FIFA WORLD SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- SEMIFINALS (TWO GAMES, TOTAL GOALS, EXTRA TIME IF TIED ON AGGREGATE) SECOND LEG Paris Saint-Gemaine FC (France) 2, Arsenal FC (England) 1 (Paris Saint-Germaine wins on aggregate 3-1) LAMAR HUNT U.S. OPEN CUP --- ROUND OF 32 St. Louis City SC (MLS) 2, FC Union Omaha (USL League One) 0 Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC (USL Championship) 1, New York City FC (MLS) 0 Philadelphia Union FC (MLS) 1, Indy Eleven FC (USL Championship) 1 (After Extra Time, Philadelphia Union FC advances in penalty shootout 5-4) Rhode Island FC (USL Championship) 1, New England Revolution (MLS) 2 Louisville City FC (USL Championship) 0, Minnesota United FC (MLS) 1 Tampa Bay Rowdies FC (USL Championship) 0, Orlando City SC (MLS) 5 Chicago Fire FC (MLS) 4, Detroit City FC (USL Championship) 0 FC Dallas (MLS) 3, AV Alta FC (USL League One) 1 FC Austin (MLS) 3, El Paso Locomotive FC (USL Championship) 2 Phoenix Rising FC (USL Championship) 1, Houston Dynamo FC (MLS) 4 San Jose Earthquakes FC (MLS) 2, Sacramento Republic FC (USL Championship) 1 Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Riverbend Rescue, Blog Talk and More! Trending