TUESDAY, MAY 27 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD SOFTBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS CLASS 1A – SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS Hardin Calhoun 6, Dupo 0 CLASS 2A – SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS Columbia 3, Robinson 1 Newton 5, Gillespie 3 (8 innings) CLASS 3A – REGIONAL SEMIFINALS Centralia 12, East St. Louis 0 Triad 3, Highland 0 Waterloo 17, Cahokia 0 CLASS 4A – REGIONAL SEMIFINALS Belleville East 15, Collinsville 0 Edwardsville 8, Alton 1 O'Fallon 6, Quincy 2 GIRLS SOCCER IHSA PLAYOFFS CLASS 1A --- SECTIONAL FINALS – ROUND OF 16 AT BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC Columbia 1, Father McGivney Catholic 0 AT ELMHURST TIMOTHY CHRISTIAN Elmhurst Timothy Christian 3, Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit 0 AT GREENVILLE Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 1, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 0 AT MONTICELLO Williamsville 7, Monticello 0 AT RICHMOND-BURTON Johnsburg 4, Winnetka North Shore Country Day 0 CLASS 2A – SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS Triad 6, Marion 0 Waterloo 4, Civic Memorial 3 CLASS 3A – SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS O'Fallon 1, Edwardsville 0 Minooka 4, Normal Community 0 BOYS VOLLEYBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS REGIONAL SEMIFINALS Belleville East 25-20-25, Collinsville 14-25-16 Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Granite City 17-22 O'Fallon 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 18-12 Edwardsville 25-25, Maryville Christian 15-15 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL St. Louis Cardinals 7, Baltimore Orioles 4 Los Angeles Dodgers 9, Cleveland Guardians 5 Detroit Tigers 3, San Francisco Giants 1 Philadelphia Phillies 2, Atlanta Braves 1 Minnesota Twins 4, Tampa Bay Rays 2 New York Mets 6, Chicago White Sox 4 Milwaukee Brewers 5, Boston Red Sox 1 (10 innings) Cincinnati Reds 7, Kansas City Royals 2 Chicago Cubs 4, Colorado Rockies 3 (11 innings) Texas Rangers 2, Toronto Blue Jays 1 San Diego Padres 9, Miami Marlins 6 Pittsburgh Pirates 9, Arizona Diamondbacks 6 Seattle Mariners 9, Washington Nationals 1 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION 2025 NBA PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS, PRESENTED BY AT&T BEST-0F-SEVEN – GAME FOUR Indiana Pacers 130, New York Knicks 121 (IND leads 3-1) WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Dallas Wings 109, Connecticut Sun 87' New York Liberty 95, Golden State Valkyries 67 (NOTE: Kate Martin, Edwardsville/Golden State: 10 points, three rebounds) Minnesota Lynx 82, Seattle Storm 77 Atlanta Dream 88, Los Angeles Sparks 82 Phoenix Mercury 94, Chicago Sky 89 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE 2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GEICO WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL BEST-OF-SEVEN – GAME FOUR Edmonton Oilers 4, Dallas Stars 1 (EDM leads 3-1)