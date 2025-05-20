MONDAY, MAY 19 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A

Dupo 5, Lebanon 1

Okawville 10, Mulberry Grove 0

White Hall North Greene 13, Pleasant Hill 3

CLASS 2A

Marquette Catholic 10, East Alton-Wood River 0

Belleville Althoff Catholic 5, Staunton 3

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 5, Trenton Wesclin 4

Piasa Southwestern 7, Carlinville 3

REGULAR SEASON

Breese Central 11, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 8

Centralia 6, Collinsville 4

Mascoutah 10, Mt. Vernon 0

Triad 10, Alton 3

Highland 8, Belleville West 4

Father McGivney Catholic 12, Litchfield 2

Freeburg 9, Red Bud 1

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A

Nokomis 10, White Hall North Greene 1

Odin 4, Metro-East Lutheran 1

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 7, Valmeyer 6

CLASS 2A

Roxana 8, Marquette Catholic 7

Breese Central 16, Belleville Althoff Catholic 1

REGULAR SEASON

Collinsville 16, Cahokia 0

Freeburg 17, Alton 2

Triad 18, Granite City 3

Jersey 1, Civic Memorial 0

Hardin Calhoun 1, Gillespie 0

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

Columbia 15, DuQuoin 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Freeburg 10-15

Belleville East 25-21-25, Edwardsville 21-25-19

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

St. Louis Cardinals 11, Detroit Tigers 4

Miami Marlins 8, Chicago Cubs 7

Cincinnati Reds 7, Pittsburgh Pirates 1

Boston Red Sox 3, New York Mets 1

Houston Astros 4, Tampa Bay Rays 3

Milwaukee Brewers 5, Baltimore Orioles 4

Seattle Mariners 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Philadelphia Phillies 9, Colorado Rockies 3

Kansas City Royals 3, San Francisco Giants 1

Los Angeles Angels 4, Sacramento Athletics 3

Arizona Diamondbacks 9, Los Angeles Dodgers 5

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

WNBR TIP-OFF, PRESENTED BY CARMAX

Seattle Storm 79, Dallas Wings 71

