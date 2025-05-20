Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - May 19, 2025
MONDAY, MAY 19 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BASEBALL
IHSA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 1A
Dupo 5, Lebanon 1
Okawville 10, Mulberry Grove 0
White Hall North Greene 13, Pleasant Hill 3
CLASS 2A
Marquette Catholic 10, East Alton-Wood River 0
Belleville Althoff Catholic 5, Staunton 3
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 5, Trenton Wesclin 4
Piasa Southwestern 7, Carlinville 3
REGULAR SEASON
Breese Central 11, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 8
Centralia 6, Collinsville 4
Mascoutah 10, Mt. Vernon 0
Triad 10, Alton 3
Highland 8, Belleville West 4
Father McGivney Catholic 12, Litchfield 2
Freeburg 9, Red Bud 1
SOFTBALL
IHSA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 1A
Nokomis 10, White Hall North Greene 1
Odin 4, Metro-East Lutheran 1
Waterloo Gibault Catholic 7, Valmeyer 6
CLASS 2A
Roxana 8, Marquette Catholic 7
Breese Central 16, Belleville Althoff Catholic 1
REGULAR SEASON
Collinsville 16, Cahokia 0
Freeburg 17, Alton 2
Triad 18, Granite City 3
Jersey 1, Civic Memorial 0
Hardin Calhoun 1, Gillespie 0
GIRLS SOCCER
IHSA PLAYOFFS
Columbia 15, DuQuoin 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Freeburg 10-15
Belleville East 25-21-25, Edwardsville 21-25-19
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
St. Louis Cardinals 11, Detroit Tigers 4
Miami Marlins 8, Chicago Cubs 7
Cincinnati Reds 7, Pittsburgh Pirates 1
Boston Red Sox 3, New York Mets 1
Houston Astros 4, Tampa Bay Rays 3
Milwaukee Brewers 5, Baltimore Orioles 4
Seattle Mariners 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Philadelphia Phillies 9, Colorado Rockies 3
Kansas City Royals 3, San Francisco Giants 1
Los Angeles Angels 4, Sacramento Athletics 3
Arizona Diamondbacks 9, Los Angeles Dodgers 5
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
WNBR TIP-OFF, PRESENTED BY CARMAX
Seattle Storm 79, Dallas Wings 71
