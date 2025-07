Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - May 13, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. TUESDAY, MAY 13 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BASEBALL Edwardsville 7, Belleville East 0 St. Louis U. High 6, Freeburg 3 Red Bud 9, Metro-East Lutheran 7 O’Fallon 7, Collinsville 2 Belleville West 16, East St. Louis 1 Alton 9, Granite City 6 Gillespie 4, Piasa Southwestern 2 Belleville Althoff Catholic 9, Valmeyer 4 Jacksonville Routt Catholic 7, Hardin Calhoun 0 Franklin South County 3, Carlinville 0 SOFTBALL Trenton Wesclin 5, Vandalia 4 Belleville East 15, Collinsville 0 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 2, Freeburg 1 Jersey 10, Granite City 3 Red Bud 15, Metro-East Lutheran 0 Steeleville 4, New Athens 1 Dupo 7, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 0 Carrollton 9, Concord Triopia 6 Carlinville 6, Jacksonville 0 GIRLS SOCCER Edwardsville 8, Alton 0 O’Fallon 5, Waterloo 0 Belleville West 6, Belleville East 1 Greenville 2, Trenton Wesclin 0 Triad 2, Collinsville 0 BOYS VOLLEYBALL Belleville West 25-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 20-13 O’Fallon 25-25, Collinsville 17-9 Article continues after sponsor message Belleville East 25-25, Alton 19-11 Granite City 25-15-25, Metro-East Lutheran 22-25-21 BOYS LACROSSE DeSmet Jesuit 17, Edwardsville 6 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies – postponed, rain Cleveland Guardians 2, Milwaukee Brewers 0 Detroit Tigers 10, Boston Red Sox 9 (11 innings) Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati Reds 1 (10 innings) Tampa Bay Rays 11, Toronto Blue Jays 9 New York Mets 2, Pittsburgh Pirates 1 Atlanta Braves 5, Washington Nationals 2 Chicago Cubs 5, Miami Marlins 4 Texas Rangers 4, Colorado Rockies 1 Houston Astros 2, Kansas City Royals 1 San Diego Padres 6, Los Angeles Angels 4 Seattle Mariners 2, New York Yankees 1 (11 innings) San Francisco Giants 10, Arizona Diamondbacks 6 Sacramento Athletics 11, Los Angeles Dodgers 1 Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles – postponed, rain NATIIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION 2025 NBA PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS –BEST-OF-SEVEN EASTERN CONFERENCE Indiana Pacers 114, Cleveland Cavaliers 105 (IND wins 4-1) WESTERN CONFERENCE Oklahoma City Thunder 112, Denver Nuggets 105 (OKC leads 3-2) NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE 2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GEICO SECOND ROUND – BEST-OF-SEVEN WESTERN CONFERENCE Dallas Stars 3, Winnipeg Jets 1 (DAL leads 3-1) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending